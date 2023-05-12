There have been a lot of changes at Will Rogers World Airport in recent months with the addition of new retail stores and restaurants, that focus on customer experience, and it only keeps getting better, said Stacey Hamm, public information and marketing manager.
Located between Gates 1-8, Osteria, is a gourmet pizza lover's dream! Grab a slice of tiramisu while enjoying the flightline! Catching an early flight? Stop by for some Pancetta Benedict to go along with your cup of Elemental Coffee located next door.
The addition of the new shops and restaurants is a part of the master plan set in motion following the terminal expansion to modernize and vastly improve the airport and travel experience for our customers.
The most recent openings, iStore Express and Oklahoma’s Own News 9 have already become favorites for travelers making their way to the central terminal area.
Both stores have anything a passenger might need to make their travel experience more pleasant. With offering the latest noise cancelling headsets and gadgets to Oklahoma branded souvenirs and grab and go snacks!
Mark your calendars for Hatch coming in 2024! Boasting of feel good ‘mood food’ such as chicken fried eggs with smoked cheddar hollandaise sauce, you are sure to find a cure to alleviate travel stress and uplift your spirits! Speaking of spirits!
Hatch offers delicious craft cocktails too! Morning Mule, crafted with Well Made Vodka, fresh squeezed orange juice, and ginger beer is a perfect addition to any meal.
