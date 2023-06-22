The Muskogee Nation Festival has started during summer solstice on June 16th and continues through the week.
The festival is a celebration of the Muscogee people and has many fun activities including delicious food for families to enjoy.
There will be softball, Bull Riding, volleyball, horseshoes. corn hole, a stomp dance, Junior Olympics, a golf tournament at Fountainhead Creek Golf Course, activities for the seniors, arts and crafts, and many food vendors.
Activities include local and national acts, arts and crafts, carnival rides and a parade and thousands will gather for the annual event that runs from June 16th to 25th at the Claude Cox Complex in Okmulgee.
Go to creekfestival.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.