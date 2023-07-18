“Sound of Freedom” is a film about the real-life story of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent who left the department to rescue victims of human trafficking and child sex slavery.
It stars Jim Caviezel (Passion of the Christ, Person of Interest) as Ballard, directed by Alejandro Gomez Monteverde (Little Boy, Bella), and distributed by Angel Studios (The Chosen).
The film follows Ballard who, after rescuing a young Honduran boy, learns that his sister is still captive by a ring of child traffickers.
He then leaves his career at DHS and embarks on a quest to rescue the girl, putting his life on the line. In so doing, he also rescues many other children, saving them from a horrific fate.
SOF was filmed on a small budget of $14.5 million and makes extraordinarily good use of every penny. It is beautifully shot, well-acted and directed and Caviezel’s performance is spot-on.
This movie is heavy. Given the subject matter, it should be. It isn’t a feel-good film.
There are far more causes to fight back tears instead of smiles. Even when there is cause to smile, you’re still holding back tears.
Thankfully, the movie is never graphic. It relies more on what is implied than what is shown. It’s an old tactic used in many horror movies to make audiences use their imaginations, and here, that effect is terrifying.
In one scene towards the beginning, you watch Ballard as he watches videos of what these pedophiles were doing to children. The movie never depicts what is happening in the video. All it shows is a close-up of Ballard’s eye as the light from his screen is reflected in it, and then one solitary tear is shown rolling down his cheek.
There is a sadness to Caviezel’s performance, that of a man who has seen too much, more than anyone ever should, but is still somehow able to hold it together. Tim Ballard is a character who goes undercover and rubs elbows with the sleaziest people imaginable in order to catch them in the act, while never engaging in those activities himself.
The entire cast gives outstanding performances. The child actors who play Miguel and Rocio give sympathetic performances as the brother-and-sister duo who are central to the rescue.
Bill Camp plays Vampiro, a former cartel boss who, after serving time in prison, engages with a prostitute whom he assumes to be about 25 but after the deed is done, learns she is only 14. After nearly committing suicide, he embarks on his own mission to free children from their captors.
These characters and others among the cast all come from varying backgrounds and histories and converge to make this massive sting operation possible, and culminates in the rescue of the girl, Rocio. Ballard then returns her to her father, Roberto (Jose Zuniga) and her brother, Miguel.
To call the ending “happy” is a stretch.
Cathartic? Maybe.
At the very least, it’s satisfying to know that those two kids have been returned to their father. But you know as you leave the theater that it isn’t over when the credits roll. Rocio, Miguel and the other children who were rescued will be dealing with the trauma of their experiences for the rest of their lives.
For Ballard, there are far too many more children to save.
The movie may be over, but in real life, the fight goes on.
And in a special announcement at the end of the film, Jim Caviezel invites you to engage in the fight.
Note: This is adapted from a review first published in the City Sentinel-Tulsa July 2023 print edition. David Arnett is the editor. To see more stories from Arnett and his Tulsa team, visit CityNewsTulsa.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.