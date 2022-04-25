Oklahoma City -- The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is pleased to feature two exhibits in May -- The Paint Pushers in Gallery I and Cindy Mason in Gallery II.
An opening reception will be held on Friday, May 6, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
The Paint Pushers is a group show by eight Oklahoman artists – Charlotte New, Diane Goldschmidt, Jay Holobach, Clay Moore, Glen Thomas, Diana Robinson, William Lentz and Debby Kaspari.
These eight artists have had their work shown in a variety of exhibits and juried shows in Oklahoma and many surrounding states. The Paint Pushers will showcase captivating three- and two-dimensional pieces and paintings ranging from portraits and still-life, to figures and landscapes.
A part of the Oklahoma City Prequalified Artist Pool, Cindy Mason states “I paint not the things I see, but the feelings they arouse in me.”
The show is centered around nature capturing a moment or memory that in just seconds transforms our hectic, high-tech society into a world of peaceful beauty and majesty.
Mason is intrigued with the process of different formats and materials on which to paint -– as experimenting to see if it’s possible to make acrylics have the same feel and look of charcoal.
Both exhibits will run through May 30 in the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center at 3024 Paseo.
Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.
Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment -- all within walking distance.
Ten restaurants and several of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email
amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of The Paseo Arts District -- and a co-sponsor of this year's Paseo Arts Festival, Memorial Day Weekend.
