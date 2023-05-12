Toledo, Ohio tops the list of most affordable cities to travel for families; Oklahoma City ranks second
Vacations aren’t just a chance to escape work and school. They’re also one of the best ways for families to spend uninterrupted time together and form memories that last a lifetime.
With summer break approaching, there’s a good chance all of this has crossed your mind. If so, you’re in good company. According to Family Travel Association’s 2022 U.S. Family Travel Survey, 84% of parents are very likely to travel with their children in the next 12 months.
There’s one problem—vacation is expensive. Between inflation and exceptionally high demand, current travel costs can put serious pressure on family budgets. That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck.
To determine the most affordable cities for family vacations, Forbes Advisor analyzed the cost of airfare, hotels, rental cars and restaurant meals across 53 major U.S. cities. Here’s what we found.
Toledo, Ohio Tops the List of Cheapest Places To Travel for Families
The city of Toledo, Ohio came out on top of cheap travel destinations. For a family of four, the average cost totaled $2,731 including economy airfare for four, three nights in two rooms at a mid-range hotel, a three-day rental car and three meals per day. Since Toledo is within a day’s drive of metro areas including Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Nashville, families may be able to save on airfare, too.
Top 5 Most Affordable Cities for Family Vacations
After Toledo, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Orlando, Florida; Buffalo, New York and Wichita, Kansas round out the top five most affordable cities for families to take a vacation. Those destinations represent a wide variety of travel styles and activities to give families options.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City takes a prominent position on this list, in part thanks to its lower cost of hotels. Here, the average cost of a three-night trip totals $3,272.
Families will find plenty to do at the Boathouse District, an outdoor recreation spot with activities for all ages. Similarly, the Myriad Gardens and Six Flags Frontier City will appeal to kids and adults alike.
Oklahoma City is only an hour and a half from Tulsa, #7 on our list of cheap travel destinations. Families that have time could combine both destinations with a single airfare purchase. In Tulsa, don’t miss the riverfront Gathering Place—a free park with one of the country’s largest playgrounds.
The rest of the top 10 cheap family vacation spots are also concentrated on the East Coast and Midwest: Indianapolis, Tulsa, Richmond, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.
Least Affordable Family Vacation Destinations
The traditional family vacation spots—or at least the ones that may pop up first in your head—don’t always line up with the most affordable. Long-time favorites like New York, Honolulu or Los Angeles are at the bottom of the list, along with San Francisco and Boston. In fact, the West Coast in general tends to be a more expensive travel region.
That said, these places might not be entirely out of reach. For example, hotel costs skew the Big Apple to the absolute least affordable destination for families, but that portion of your trip budget could drop to zero if you have hotel points available to cover that cost. Some hotel credit cards also come with free night certificates or elite status benefits that may cover free breakfast or other perks that save you money.
Other destinations on the bottom of our list may be there due to high airfare costs: for example, average economy fares to San Francisco were nearly $500 a person (a high hurdle for a family of four) but if you’re able to find bargain tickets or use frequent flyer miles from your airline rewards card, your personal budget might be doable.
Family-Friendly Budget Travel Tips
Families aren’t the only ones focused on budget travel, but they are the ones with the most to gain. Saving money on airfare is more significant when buying four tickets instead of two and booking vacation rentals with points can be a much better deal when you need two bedrooms to comfortably house your family.
With demand and prices higher than usual this summer, we recommend making your travel reservations now if you haven’t started already. Flights are already filling up and booking early can help you lock in a price as well as claim several seats together. In many cases, airline policies now allow you to cancel and rebook at a lower price if airfare drops, requesting the difference as a future travel credit. This, and other ways to save on travel, can help your bottom line.
If you don’t have one already, the best travel credit cards can also help you budget for family vacations. Redeeming points can drastically lower your out-of-pocket expenses, but these cards go deeper than that. They may also include statement credits redeemable against travel purchases (without the hindrance of black-out dates), travel insurance to take away the stress of delayed baggage or unexpected injury or even discounts on flight and hotel awards.
Bottom Line
To find the most affordable destinations for families to vacation, you might need to think outside the box. Instead of limiting yourself to the same beaches and parks that everyone goes to, choosing somewhere cheaper can help you avoid the high cost (and crowds!) typically associated with summer travel while still spending time with your family.
Analysts excluded any cities with an average temperature exceeding 95º F during the summer months (June, July and August)—when families tend to travel. Data comes from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Read the full report here:
Most Affordable Cities for Family Vacations: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/credit-cards/travel-rewards/most-affordable-cities-for-vacation/
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
Welcome to the discussion.
