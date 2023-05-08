OKLAHOMA CITY (May 8, 2023) — With Americans expected to hit the road this summer in record number, AAA has launched its annual Great American Road Trip campaign to help everyone from first timers to seasoned travelers map out the best route, safely get where they are going and save money along the way.
“Even though we are seeing a sharp increase in air travel, the Great American Road Trip remains the standard for the summer months,” says Rylie Mansuetti, spokesperson for AAA in Oklahoma. “As we ready our Members for road travel, it’s all hands on deck in our Retail stores and at Car Care Centers. And, of course, our Emergency Roadside crews are gearing up for what could be our busiest summer yet.”
According to a recent survey by Destination Analysts, there is strong enthusiasm for travel but also an indication that Americans are concerned about the economy. While travelers are not expected to cancel plans, they will look for more ways to save.
AAA Offers 7 Tips to Save Time and Money When Planning Your Great American Road Trip
Map it out – Road trips are not just about getting from point A to point B. In order to make the most of your travels, research points of interest along the way, think about where you might stop for meals or an overnight stay, if necessary, and identify those options that best suit your budget.
Book your stay – With so many people planning summer travel, it is better to book in advance than roll the dice on a last-minute deal. Booking in advance will also ensure the greatest number of options, providing additional opportunity for savings. AAA Members can take advantage of discounts at any of our preferred hotels.
Skip the line – Travelers should take advantage of any opportunity to sidestep long lines and wait times. Tickets to theme parks, museums, shows, and even Major League Baseball ballparks.
Make it Easy – Travelers can choose to pick up PikePass transponders in most states.
Ensure your vehicle is road ready – THE most critical aspect of any road trip is ensuring that your vehicle is in its best condition. Basic maintenance, including your vehicle’s tires, battery and fluids, is necessary. Service bays will be busy. Travelers are encouraged to make an appointment today with a trusted mechanic.
Consider a Plan B – Before setting out, travelers should consider who they will call if travel does not go as planned.
Stock a summer emergency kit – In the event of a breakdown or extreme traffic, make sure you have everything you need to keep you - and your passengers - safe and comfortable, especially in the heat of summer.
Jumper cables/jump pack
Basic set of tools
Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
First-aid kit
Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
Tarp, raincoat and gloves
Blanket
Extra drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car, including pets
Extra medicines
Phone charger
