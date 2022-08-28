Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.