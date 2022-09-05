Painted Sky Opera is touting the three performers who will bring Derrick Wang's "Scalia/Ginsburg" to life in the upcoming weekend's performances in Te Ata Theater At Oklahoma Contemporary in downtown Oklahoma City.
In a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, program organizers declare, "You'll love the three incredible performers we have lined up for our production. ...
"Mezzo-soprano Lauren Cook returns to Painted Sky Opera after winning the Best Actor award from Broadway Tonight for her performance in our 2021 production of AS ONE.
"Tenor Brian Cheney returns to Oklahoma after a ten year absence having performed with Light Opera Oklahoma for several summers.
"Bass Jonathan Moots returns after his striking performances in Painted Sky Opera's productions of Rigoletto and Il Barbiere di Siviglia."
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10. The run of performances conlcude at 2 p.m. on September 11.
Te Ata Theater at Oklahoma Contemporary is located at 11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, 73103.
Brian Cheney as Antonin Scalia
Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the “next great tenor”, Brian Cheney, protégé of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley, has gained international acclaim for his versatility as a true crossover artist. Equally at home in both Musical Theater and Classical genres, Brian is the ideal performing artist as evidenced during his National Philharmonic debut performance of a concert celebrating the music of Leonard Bernstein.
Cheney is a sultry tenor who excelled with the operatic and jazz stylings of “Mass” and the traditional musical theatre sound of ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Candide.’ His ability to switch genre so effortlessly was astonishing and his performance of “Maria” was riveting.” (MD Theatre Guide)
Most recent seasons showcased Brian’s seamless versatility beginning with his creating the role of Victor Frankenstein in sold out performances of Gregg Kallor’s World Premiere of Frankenstein in NYC.
Other highlights include his debut with the National Philharmonic as tenor soloist in a concert celebrating the music of Leonard Bernstein, Verdi’s Requiem with Southern Illinois Symphony, and sold out Salute to Vienna Concerts in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston. Additionally, Brian performed Canio in I Pagliacci and Pulcinella with Opera Orlando, Antonin Scalia in Derrick Wang’s Scalia/Ginsburg with Opera Delaware and Radames in Aida with Virginia Opera.
Lauren Cook as Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Praised for her captivating stage presence, “full bodied" (Indie Opera) and "nuanced voice” (Boston Musical Intelligencer), mezzo-soprano Lauren Cook is quickly establishing a name for herself in repertoire ranging from Monteverdi to Mazzoli. In 2021, Cook made her company debuts with Virginia Opera performing Wellgunde in Das Rheingold, Opera Saratoga performing Antonia in Man of La Mancha, and Painted Sky Opera performing Hannah After in the Oklahoma Premiere of Laura Kaminsky’s As One, where she received an award for “Best Performer in a Professional Streaming Musical”.
Cook started off 2022 performing Cherubino in Le nozze di Figaro with Virginia Opera, which was followed by her OperaDelaware debut in the same role. Following her return to Painted Sky Opera performing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Scalia-Ginsburg, Cook will make her debut with Arizona Opera performing Komponist in Ariadne auf Naxos.
Other notable stage credits include Poppea (L’incoronazione di Poppea), Blanche de la Force (Dialogues of the Carmelites), Mélisande (Impressions de Pelléas), Tisbe (La Cenerentola), Camacho (Don Quichotte at Camacho’s Wedding), and Second Lady (The Magic Flute). Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook was scheduled to sing The Mother in Madama Butterfly with Opera Philadelphia, as well as Edith in Pirates of Penzance with Opera Saratoga.
Cook has performed as a soloist in Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, and was a featured soloist in Boston Symphony Hall at a gala hosted by Alan Cumming.
Jonathan Moots as Commentator
Jonathan Moots received his Bachelors of Music in Vocal Performance from Midwestern State University and his Masters of Music in Opera from SUNY – Binghamton University.
He has performed over 40 operatic roles with various companies including Tulsa Opera, Chautauqua Opera, Tri-Cities Opera, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Sarasota Opera, Opera North, Utah Festival Opera, and Red River Lyric Opera. Some of his notable roles include Reverend Olin Blitch (Susannah), Baron Ochs (Der Rosenkavalier), Tempo/Nettuno (Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria), Leporello, Masetto, and Commendatore (Don Giovanni), Méphistophélès (Faust), Ferrando (Il trovatore), and Bottom (A Midsummer Night’s Dream).
Moots has previously performed Sparafucile (Rigoletto) and Basilio (Il barbiere di Siviglia) with Painted Sky Opera.
For additional information about the production, see:
https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/scalia-ginsburg-opera-from-oklahomas-painted-sky-opera-september-9-11/article_84b05ae6-2aca-11ed-822c-236dee467eb8.html
For ticket information, visit: https://www.paintedskyopera.org/scalia-ginsburg . Information is also available by calling 405-951-0000 Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
