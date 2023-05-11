Mayor David Holt proclaims Jewish American Heritage Month in Oklahoma City, plans to read it at Cowboy Museum showing of ‘Jews of the Wild West'
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has signed and issued a proclamation recognizing May 2023 as Jewish-American Heritage Month in the capital city.
Holt presented the proclamation to several leaders of the Jewish Community at City Hall during a recent meeting.
The lanky Hizzoner is set to read the proclamation this evening (Thursday, May 11) at a special screening of the modern film classic "Jews of the Wild West.”
That is set for this evening’s 630 p.m. showing of the motion picture at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum,
According to officials of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, the film tells the "dynamic and nearly forgotten story of the American West and the Jewish American experience from five-time Emmy Award winner Amanda Kinsey and Ecltric Yolk Media.”
The website for the motion picture includes this reflection: "Western Jewish pioneers, those of the silver screen and real life, are a largely forgotten chapter in US History. And yet, they played a definitive role shaping the expansion of the United States. There were nationally known names such as Levi Strauss, Samsonite founder Jesse Shwayder and the Guggenheim family, who built their great success through grit and determination in California and Colorado.
“A young Golda Meir spent formative years in Denver. And there were also lesser-known characters such as Solomon Bibo, a Prussian immigrant, who became a non-Native American tribal leader in New Mexico and Solomon Carvalho, a Sephardic painter and photographer who spent the mid-1800s documenting the territories of Kansas, Colorado and Utah. Wyatt Earp’s wife, Josephine Marcus Earp, was a Jewish actress whose beauty is rumored to have triggered the fight at the OK Corral. And by the end of the 19th Century nearly every notorious Wild West town had a Jewish mayor."
This evening's reception, proclamation and film presentation will include a question and answer time with the filmmaker, with heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash far.
Readers wanting to attend this event may contact Rachel Johnson, executive director at the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, via email rachel@jfedokc.org
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoman House Delegation Trio Boost Border Security as Title 42 Expires
- Congressman Josh Brecheen Co-Sponsors PRIME Act to Empower Local Farmers and Individual States
- OKC Animal Shelter to reopen for Mother’s Day Weekend adoptions May 12-14; fees waived
- Second Public Meeting for Illinois River Watershed Management Plan Rescheduled for May 18
- Haiden Fleming Memorial Act to Update 911 Service Sent to Governor
- Nursing Homes and Facilities for People with Intellectual Disabilities face funding cuts as Health Emergency ends: Care Providers News
- Mayor David Holt proclaims Jewish American Heritage Month in Oklahoma City, plans to read it at Cowboy Museum showing of ‘Jews of the Wild West'
- Crave Culture: The Average Oklahoman Can Only Go 16 Days Without Coffee or Alcohol, 9 days without coffee Finds Study.
Most Popular
Articles
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- Biden Administration threatens Tulsa Hospital over candle
- Stitt signs Dobrinski's Domestic Violence Victim Assistance Bill into Law
- Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen endorses Donald J. Trump for President
- Cattlemen's earns another distinction
- Kickingbird Cinema - now Icon Cinema - reopening with new look
- Governor Stitt Celebrates Final Passage of ‘Transformative’ School Choice Bill -- but Oklahoma House holds it
- Governor Stitt signs Oklahoma City State Representative Mickey Dollens' Bill That Could Prevent Fentanyl Overdose Deaths
- In the Pacific Rachel Goad of Purcell, Oklahoma, serves Seventh Fleet’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
- LEGO Convention Coming to Oklahoma City Convention Center in September
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.