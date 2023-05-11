Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has signed and issued a proclamation recognizing May 2023 as Jewish-American Heritage Month in the capital city.
 
Holt presented the proclamation to several leaders of the Jewish Community at City Hall during a recent meeting.
 
The lanky Hizzoner is set to read the proclamation this evening (Thursday, May 11) at a special screening of the modern film classic "Jews of the Wild West.”
 
That is set for this evening’s 630 p.m. showing of the motion picture at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum,
 
According to officials of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, the film tells the "dynamic and nearly forgotten story of the American West and the Jewish American experience from five-time Emmy Award winner Amanda Kinsey and Ecltric Yolk Media.”
 
The website for the motion picture includes this reflection: "Western Jewish pioneers, those of the silver screen and real life, are a largely forgotten chapter in US History. And yet, they played a definitive role shaping the expansion of the United States. There were nationally known names such as Levi Strauss, Samsonite founder Jesse Shwayder and the Guggenheim family, who built their great success through grit and determination in California and Colorado.
 
“A young Golda Meir spent formative years in Denver. And there were also lesser-known characters such as Solomon Bibo, a Prussian immigrant, who became a non-Native American tribal leader in New Mexico and Solomon Carvalho, a Sephardic painter and photographer who spent the mid-1800s documenting the territories of Kansas, Colorado and Utah. Wyatt Earp’s wife, Josephine Marcus Earp, was a Jewish actress whose beauty is rumored to have triggered the fight at the OK Corral. And by the end of the 19th Century nearly every notorious Wild West town had a Jewish mayor."
 
 
This evening's reception, proclamation and film presentation will include a question and answer time with the filmmaker, with heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash far.
 
Readers wanting to attend this event may contact Rachel Johnson, executive director at the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, via email rachel@jfedokc.org
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

