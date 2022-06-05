Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.