featured breaking
“Masterworks Revisited” -- Brightmusic's March 28 concert in Okahoma City
- Sara Grossman, Program Notes For Brightmusic and The City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Editor’s Note: Below are the Program Notes for the Tuesday, March 28 concert sponsored by the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma. The performance of the Chamber Music Ensemble is set for 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Oklahoma City (1201 N. Robinson, 73103).
Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809), Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major, Hob. XV:27
Haydn was a prodigious and innovative Austrian composer of the late Classical period. He is credited with the development of the symphony, the string quartet and the string trio. He was a major contributor to the sonata form, the most important principle of musical form well into the 20th century. His efforts earned him the appellations “Father of the Symphony” and “Father of the String Quartet.” For much of his career, Haydn was the most celebrated composer in Europe. Working in cultural isolation as a court musician for the noble Esterházy family in Hungary, he was, as he put it, “forced to become original.”
His trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major is catalogued as his 43rd trio of a total of 45, of which 31 were piano trios. It was the first of three trios he dedicated to Theresa Jansen Bartolozzi, an eminent pianist living in London at the end of the 18th century. Consequently, the piano part is one of the most demanding Haydn composed. It was published in 1797 at a time when most chamber music was written for amateur musicians to be performed in intimate settings.
Full of humor and elegance, the trio charmed Felix Mendelssohn some 40 years later. After a performance of the trio in which he played the piano part, he wrote to his sister Fanny, “The people couldn’t get over their astonishment that such a lovely thing could exist.”
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 2 in G major
Widely regarded as France’s greatest composer during the 1920s and 1930s, Maurice Ravel is considered, along with Claude Debussy, the leading Impressionist composer (although neither cared for that term).
Ravel was branded a rebel by the establishment of the Paris Conservatory, who expelled him from Gabriel Fauré’s composition class. The good-natured Fauré recognized his student’s genius and allowed him to remain in the class as an auditor. Ravel drew inspiration from French composers from the 17th-century to his Fauré, incorporating elements of modernism, baroque, neoclassicism and jazz into his compositions. He was particularly renowned for his skill with orchestration.
Ravel composed his Sonata for Violin and Piano between 1923 and 1927, at a time when he was becoming enamored with American jazz. During this time, W. C. Handy’s blues band was in France introducing jazz and blues to adoring crowds in Paris, and these influences showed up in the violin sonata (the second of the three-movement work is entitled “Blues”).
“The most captivating part of jazz,” he said, “is its rich and diverting rhythm…. Jazz is a very rich and vital source of inspiration for modern composers.” The following year Ravel would travel to New York, where he celebrated his 53rd birthday. During the party he met a young George Gershwin.
The two composers became instant friends and spent several evenings together in Harlem at the Savoy Ballroom and the Cotton Club hearing some of jazz’s greatest musicians and soaking up the American sound.
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major, Op. 87
Romantic German composer and pianist Johannes Brahms is frequently grouped with Beethoven and Bach as one of the “Three B’s” of classical music. Part traditionalist and part innovator, he composed symphonies, chamber music, concertos, music for solo piano, voice and chorus. He was a friend and protégé of Robert and Clara Schumann, who were instrumental in the development of his early career, and Clara served as his most trusted critic.
After Robert’s death in 1857, he and Clara remained close until her death in 1896. He was also a friend of legendary violinist Joseph Joachim, who described his first meeting with the younger musician: “Never in the course of my artist’s life have I been more completely overwhelmed.”
Brahms’ powerful four-movement piano trio, the second of three he would write, was composed between 1880 and 1882 at the pinnacle of his creative power — between his second and third symphonies and around the same time as his two great overtures, the Academic Festival and the Tragic. After writing the first movement, the trio was shelved as he focused on his second piano concerto and the third symphony.
He returned to the trio some two years later and showed the first movement to his friend Clara Schumann, who admired its fluid thematic evolution and phrase structure.
The emboldened composer told his publisher that they had “not yet had such a beautiful trio” from him and “very likely have not published its equal in the last ten years.” James Keller wrote that the trio is full of “noble, triumphant, heart-swelling joy . . . .” (Chamber Music: A Listener’s Guide, P. 118).
Note and Disclosure: For more information on the March 28 performance, visit: https://www.brightmusic.org/concert/masterworks-revisited . Sara Grossman is a member of the Board of Directors for Brightmusic. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel staff is the newspaper’s arts critic, among other duties, and also a member of the Board.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Disability Counts in Oklahoma | Developmental Disability Day at Capitol Slated March 23rd
- Questions without answers about Ukraine
- “Masterworks Revisited” -- Brightmusic's March 28 concert in Okahoma City
- Oklahoma Senate supports Adam Pugh's bill -- maternity leave for teachers and school employees
- As the World Turns, and the Plot Thickens – Dershowitz, Costello, Ryan, Cohen and Trump in real life, not a soap opera
- Oklahoma Human Services announces major milestone in Pinnacle Plan – The ‘Co-Neutrals’ sunset 23 of 30 performance measures with agency’s commitment to continue publicly reporting progress
- A Season for Certain Things: Death and Taxes … and Fundraisers
- Legislative leaders echo Governor Stitt’s praise for Pinnacle Plan progress
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Cartels Waging Deadly War on Americans | It's Happening Where You Live, Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Senate approves Joe Newhouse's bill to allow OMMA director to shut down marijuana operations causing environmental damage
- Oklahoma Senate votes to approve Jo Anna Dossett's bill modifying definition of career teacher
- Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond files lawsuit against Biden administration’s EPA over rejected plan on ozone emissions
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) Probe!
- Teachers and other certified personnel to get up to $6,000 pay raise under Edmond Senator Adam Pugh's plan -- approved on Tuesday
- Oklahoma Senate supports Adam Pugh's bill -- maternity leave for teachers and school employees
- University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma presents Ashwini Ramaswamy’s Let the Crows Come dance performance
- Oklahoma's Deadly Fentanyl Epidemic | Front Door Delivery Is a Killer
- Rose State College hires Michelle Stoddard for Workforce Development Strategic Communications
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.