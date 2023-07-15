The City of Oklahoma City is inviting residents to share ideas on improvements to Booker T. Washington Park, Northeast Park and Minnis Lakeview Park at a public meeting from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
The meeting will be held at the recently-opened Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center at Frederick Douglass Park, 909 Frederick Douglass Avenue. For information about the Johnson Rec Center, take a look at Darla Shelden's story (https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-city-opens-willa-d-johnson-recreation-center-on-july-15/article_011bf32a-11ce-11ee-a020-23bf3aab7ebf.html )
The improvements are part of the $154 million MAPs 4 Parks project, which includes dedicated funding for the aforementioned Booker T. Washington Park, Northeast Park and Minnis Lakeview Park.
Input from residents will guide consultants as they develop a master plan for improvements to these community spaces.
“From the beginning, MAPS 4 has set aside funding for specific parks in our community that need additional investment,” said David Todd, program manager of MAPs 4.
“Our master plan for improvements will be developed with input and ideas from nearby residents, and this meeting offers a unique opportunity for us to focus on these three distinctive parks in Northeast Oklahoma City to truly understand the needs and wants of the community.”
The parks project includes $5 million dedicated for renovations at Booker T. Washington Park, 200 North High, $2 million for enhancements to Northeast Park, 1300 N.E. 33rd Street and $500,000 for improvements at Minnis Lakeview Park, 12520 N.E. 36 Street.
The package also includes $500,000 for community gardens, $500,000 for outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, and $2.5 million for placemaking at Lake Stanley Draper in southeast Oklahoma City.
At the continuing series of Community meetings, residents are encouraged to take online surveys specific to each of the three northeast community parks on the project website at maps4parks.com.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/maps-4-seeks-more-public-input-for-city-wide-park-improvements-in-oklahoma-city/article_9d64447c-d4a1-11ed-9868-afaede59cb49.html )
In addition to the funding for these specific parks, MAPs 4 includes $70.3 million to upgrade every municipal neighborhood and community park outside of the central business district.
Improvements will be based on onsite park assessments and current park standards, in addition to community feedback from the survey.
Residents who missed previous meetings for other neighborhood and community parks are welcome to attend this meeting to provide input on their park.
For information about the community meetings focused on parks improvements, check out Pat McGuigan's spring 2023 report:
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/maps-4-neighborhood-community-parks-meetings-continue-this-week/article_049ec5ec-dcbb-11ed-81bd-4b946cb19075.html )
Residents can stay up to date on the MAPS 4 Parks project at okc.gov/maps4. Learn more about the MAPs 4 Parks public engagement process and take the survey at maps4parks.com.
Notes: MAPs 4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPs 4 in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019, moving forward with a unique and ambitious plan to transform our community. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/an-editorial-voters-should-approve-maps-4/article_641a1eac-3abe-5628-ae37-8b8a6a62dffe.html ) The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPs4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPS 4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPs 4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPs 4. The MAPs Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPs 4 projects' operational expenses and maintenance. Visit okc.gov/maps4 for more information. MAPs4 is the most recent in the series of projects that began in the 1980s, through which voters approved bonds that have financed city-wide projects on a ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ basis. Readers are encouraged to check city-sentinel.com and search for MAPs stories for background and historical context on the programs. The MAPs acronym means “Metropolitan Area Projects”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.