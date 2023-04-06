Oklahoma City -- MAPs 4 invites City of Oklahoma City residents to provide input at upcoming public open house events for the Neighborhood and Community Parks project.
Improvements will be made to all 105 community and neighborhood parks in Oklahoma City as part of MAPs 4.
Consultants will use community input to develop a master plan and assess current park conditions, accessibility and potential expansion needs.
Residents are encouraged to attend whichever event is most convenient and share your ideas for any of the parks included in this project.
If you cannot attend one of the upcoming public meetings, please complete the survey at maps4parks.com. The survey is available in English and Spanish.
Below are details for upcoming open houses in April:
Monday, April 10, 3 - 5 p.m.
Southwest Oklahoma City Library (2201 S.W. 134 Street)
Thursday, April 13, 5 - 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Family Life Center Atrium (6300 N. Santa Fe Avenue)
Monday, April 17, 3 – 5 p.m.
Capitol Hill Library (327 SW. 27 Street)
Tuesday, April 18, 5 - 7 p.m.
South Oklahoma City Chamber (701 W. Interstate 240 Service Rd.)
Thursday, April 20, 5 - 7 p.m.
Minnis Lakeview (12520 N.E. 36 Street Oklahoma City, OK 73127)
Saturday, April 22, 9 – 11 a.m.
Lake Overholser Boathouse (3115 E. Overholser Dr.)
MAPs 4 includes $69.6 million to upgrade every municipal neighborhood and community park outside of the central business district. Improvements will be based on onsite park assessments and current park standards, in addition to community feedback.
Amenities and potential improvements to neighborhood parks may include (but not limited to):
* Informal practice fields/open space
* Walking trails
* Play structures
* Outdoor fitness facilities
* Picnic areas
* Park shelters
Additionally, potential improvements to community parks may include (but not limited to):
* Botanical/community gardens
* Playground equipment
* Bathrooms
* Shade structures
* Splashpads
* Trees
* Activity facilities
* Signage
Neighborhood and community parks upgrades are part of the $154 million budget for the MAPS 4 Parks project.
In all, $22.2 million will fund outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, community gardens, placemaking efforts at Lake Stanley Draper, renovations with Booker T. Washington Park, improvements at Minnis Lakeview Park, enhancements at the Northeast Community Center and building four new parks in Canadian County, Cleveland County, far northeast and southeast Oklahoma City.
The project also includes $32.3 million to improve C.B. Cameron Park and South Lakes Park as well as $12.8 million for improvements along the Oklahoma River. Another $16.5 million is allocated for an operating fund to provide for the operations and maintenance of these park improvements.
Residents can stay up to date on the MAPs 4 Parks project at okc.gov/maps4. Learn more about the MAPS 4 Parks public engagement process and take the survey at maps4parks.com.
Notes: MAPs 4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPs 4 in a special election on December 10, 2019, moving forward with what city leaders deem “a unique and ambitious plan to transform the community.”
The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPs 4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPS 4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPs 4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPS 4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPs 4. The MAPs Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPs4 projects' operational expenses and maintenance. Visit okc.gov/maps4 for more. MAPs4 is the most recent in the series of projects that began in the 1980s, through which voters approved bonds that have financed city-wide projects on a ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ basis.
Readers are encouraged to check city-sentinel.com and search for MAPs stories for background and historical context on the programs.
