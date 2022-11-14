OKLAHOMA CITY - Lyric Theatre will raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during its production of "A Christmas Carol" on Wednesday, November 16 through Friday, December 23. For the third and final year, the performances will be held outdoors at the historic Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln, in Oklahoma City.
Following each performance, Lyric Theatre cast and crew will collect donations for the Regional Food Bank from the audience.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where no one goes hungry
Since 2011, Lyric Theatre audiences have contributed more than $208,800 to help fight hunger in central and western Oklahoma.
"This production is one of the best holiday traditions in the metro and we are always amazed at the generosity of Lyric Theatre and its patrons," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "Over the past decade, the donations we have received have helped provide for more than 800,000 meals. Thank you, Lyric!"
Harn Homestead will be reimagined as the Victorian era setting for the 75-minute performance as audiences will be guided from scene to scene at the homestead. A limited number of stools will be available for patrons at the ticket booth prior to each performance.
The production is co-directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron and Associate Artistic Director Ashley Wells.
Tickets limited to 200 patrons per performance. All performances will be held outdoors. The venue does not have seating and requires patrons to walk from scene to scene during the 75-minute production.
Lyric representatives will review weather conditions daily, and any delays or cancellations will be announced on the Lyric website and the official Lyric Theatre Facebook page.
Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest domestic hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community- based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet.
The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.
Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” are available at LyricTheatreOKC.org or by calling Lyric’s box office at 405-524-9312. For questions or concerns, email info@LyricTheatreOKC.org.
To learn more about the Regional Food Bank, visit rfbo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.