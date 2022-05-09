Legislation designating Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma as the state’s official theatre has been signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt.
News of the approval came Monday, May 9, in a legislative press release.
Senate Bill 1385, the bipartisan measure bestowing the honor, was coauthored by Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd and House Majority Leader Jon Echols and takes effect Nov. 1, 2022.
Founded in 1963, Lyric is often described as "Oklahoma’s flagship theatre," annually serving over 100,000 people statewide, and is the state’s largest live theatre company, producing classic and contemporary plays and musicals on two stages, including the historic 278-seat Plaza Theatre and the 2,400-seat Civic Center Music Hall.
Acclaimed Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O’Hara, Megan Mullaly, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune, and many others have performed in Lyric productions.
“Lyric Theatre is an essential part of this state’s cultural identity, and as a premier theatre company, enhances economic development efforts as well,” said Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentineland other news organizations.
“Although based in Oklahoma City, Lyric productions attract audiences from 305 Oklahoma cities and towns, all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. I want to thank my House author, Majority Leader Echols, members of both chambers, and Governor Kevin Stitt for their support of Lyric’s well-deserved designation as our state’s official theatre.”
Lyric’s leadership has been awarded three Oklahoma Governor’s Arts Awards and the national Helen Hayes Award.
Lyric Theatre’s production of “Oklahoma!” was proclaimed the official state production in 2015. Lyric Theatre’s Musical Interactive touring program travels to schools across the entire state performing live for over 45,000 students each year. The program is fully funded by donors and provided to all Oklahoma schools entirely free of charge.
“Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has contributed a great deal to the history of our city and state over its almost 60 year existence,” said Echols, R-Oklahoma City.
“Many talented Oklahomans have gotten their start at Lyric, and their work in the community cannot be overstated. From humble beginnings, Lyric Theatre has become Oklahoma’s leading professional theatre, and I am proud of the role I was able to play in recognizing them as the official theatre of Oklahoma.”
H.B. 1385 passed unanimously in the upper chamber, with every Senator present. It cleared the house 89-0, with 11 members excused.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.