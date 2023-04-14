featured breaking
'Lost Girl' E-book memoir -- Author Rebecca Contreras Reveals How She Went ‘From the Hood to the White House to Millionaire’ (With Only a G.E.D.)
Austin, Texas via Newswire.com -- Relaunching her first memoir -- "Lost Girl: From the Hood to the White House to Millionaire Entrepreneur," Rebecca Contreras tells an inspiring story of transformation, perseverance, and how a lost girl was found.
Born prematurely as a drug-addicted infant to a single mother in a Texas border town, Rebecca came to know abandonment all too well. Yet despite becoming a teenage, welfare-dependent mother herself, she earned her GED and managed to break the generational cycle, working her way up to become an advisor to the President of the United States before achieving the American dream by becoming an entrepreneurial success story.
Setting the stage in a book publicists assert is 'riveting' -- Contreras recounts a childhood filled with neglect and abuse. Rebecca shares how she overcame the obstacles of her past.
In her words, "We can't focus on what we lack or the mistakes of our past, but we have to be deliberate about our future. With perseverance, faith, embracing the hard change of self, and engaging strong mentors, that G.E.D took me from the hood to the Office of the Texas Governor, and eventually all the way to the White House."
One Amazon reviewer commented, after the initial hardcover release of the book in 2021:
“I had heard some about Rebecca's incredible story but mostly as a passing mention or as starting with her service in Texas State Government. Until I read the ‘whole’ story -- which I literally could NOT put down once I started -- I really had no idea. ... To say that Rebecca overcame incredible odds is the understatement of the century.
“Since I work with her every day, I can attest that what propelled her from that place then is the same thing that drives her to continue to succeed today. A ‘never say impossible’ attitude, a protection and caring about her people even when it might come at her own expense, and grit and determination to make sure our company delivers client excellence no matter what! Rebecca has bared it all in this story, and I'm sure it will inspire others to never give up.”
Her desire to change her life's trajectory and her sheer will and resolve to succeed altered the course of her life -- and the lives of her family members -- forever.
Contreras doesn't stop with the narrative, but shares what she learned along the way.
This has become her passion as she reaches out to mentor others because, as she says, "No one—and I mean no one—makes it flying solo."
Rebecca Contreras has been the President and CEO of AvantGarde LLC, a 110+ employee human capital consulting firm, since founding it in 2011. Along with her husband, she is also the co-founder of the nonprofit organization LaunchPad, which serves disadvantaged inner-city youth through educational programs and mentoring.
Because Rebecca's book is a demonstration of hope and empowerment for young at-risk women, Lost Girl was relaunched to coincide with the 2023 “Girls of Legacy” Kickoff Events on April 11.
Rebecca was inspired by promising young women through her work in the inner city and started Girls of Legacy in 2022, her signature initiative.
Contreras recently hosted severral of the young "Legacy" ladies at an event where she shared a jewelry (bracelet) design by her friend, Cherie B. Matthews.
The first woman engineer at IBM, Matthews created bracelets with this catchy and inspirational phrase: "Be Brave, Fight Like a Girl."
Contreras, no stranger to struggle, gave each of the young women their own bracelet.
Through her own matched funding, the program has been able to support ten Class of 2022 Title 1 high school graduates through partial scholarships and mentoring in college and professional development/training programs.
Order today on Amazon by clicking here:
Publisher: BOSS Media: Release date: April 2023
ISBN: 978-1-63337-588-8 (eBook)
The eBook for 'Lost Girl' is being offered at a promotional price during the 2023 Kickoff Event, and 100% of any proceeds will go toward Girls of Legacy fundraising efforts.
Note: The original, shorter press release can be viewed here:
https://www.newswire.com/news/author-rebecca-contreras-reveals-how-she-went-from-the-hood-to-the-22002272 … Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel developed this story, working from a press release transmitted by Newswire for Amazon, publishers of the new eBook edition of ‘Lost Girl.’ Pat selected the photos posted with this story, added additional review material, information on the ‘Girls of Legacy’ organization – and the tale of the ‘Be Brave’ bracelets developed by Rebecca Contreras’ friend and ally, Cherie B. Matthews.
