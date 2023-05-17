Lookout Kitchen announces grand opening and ribbon-cutting at Lake Murray State Park
Ardmore, Oklahoma — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department (OTRD) is holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event for The Lookout Kitchen at Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore for the new State Park restaurant this evening (Wednesday, May 17).
“We set an ambitious goal of having the State Park restaurants open by Memorial Day weekend and The Lookout Kitchen has exceeded all of our expectations every step of the way,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.
“We couldn't have asked for a better partner to open restaurants in state parks. As Oklahomans and out-of-state visitors make plans for the best summer ever, The Lookout Kitchen will help attract more visitors to our state parks than ever before.”
The Lookout Kitchen will have staggered openings leading up to Memorial Day Weekend.
Lake Murray State Park’s restaurant is open now, followed by the opening of Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert, Roman Nose State Park in in Watonga, and Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow.
The location at Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf will open in July due to the annual Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute camp in the month of June.
During this time, The Lookout Kitchen will provide a food truck at Quartz Mountain through the opening of the restaurant in July.
“Oklahoma’s tourism industry is booming, and while we continue to attract more in and out of state visitors, I’m confident these restaurants will be a great addition to all of the amazing things our state parks have to offer,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.
“I’m thankful for Shelley’s leadership in securing a great deal for our state and am eager to continue to make Oklahoma tourism Top Ten.”
The restaurants will contribute to Oklahoma’s robust tourism industry, which generates over $10 billion per year.
In 2021, Oklahoma state parks saw over 11 million visitors, with travel spending generating approximately $15.5 million in state tax receipts and $9.3 million in local taxes.
The total impact of Oklahoma state parks on local economies recently topped $413 million, according to the Tourism & Recreation agency.
“The importance of Oklahoma’s tourism industry cannot be overstated. As the third largest industry in our state, it generates billions of dollars in annual revenue and supports almost 100,000 jobs,” said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell.
“Our state park restaurants, employees, and partners play a vital role in helping visitors discover what Oklahomans have known all along — the Oklahoma outdoors are incredible, our people are welcoming, and the service in our state is unmatched.”
The Lookout Kitchen is operated by La Ratatouille restaurant group, an Oklahoma-based company that has operated restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and catering services around the state.
With a full menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers American comfort classics and a twist on familiar favorites using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.
During the summer months, it will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s an honor to be trusted to serve the state of Oklahoma, its residents and visitors at The Lookout Kitchen,” said J.P. Wilson, owner and operator of La Ratatouille restaurant group.
“As guests take time to unplug from their daily routines and spend time outdoors at Oklahoma’s state parks, we’re certain that our restaurants will exceed expectations in both quality and service, and offer a welcoming atmosphere for families and friends to share a meal and connect with each other.”
Note: This story is adapted a press release circulated by the Oklahoma Department Of Tourism and Recreation. The City Sentinel staff chose photographs and illustrations for the story.
Patrick McGuigan
