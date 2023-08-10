Denver, Colorado ―- Sailing the Southeastern Caribbean for six years and living in countries where life is simpler allowed adventurer Scott Davis to understand and appreciate the true meaning of life.
“When we think about significance and meaning, it all comes down to this: entropy has an eraser, and it’s going to erase any evidence that you existed,” Davis said during a recent interview. “The trick to the meaning of life is making it really hard for entropy to erase you.”
In his new book, "Surf the Seesaw: Unconventional Essays on Balance, Beauty, and Meaning in Life," Davis shares engaging stories from his existence off the beaten path.
Each one reveals powerful truths about human nature, relationships, decision-making, parenting and the ever-pondered topic: the meaning of life.
“I would say that I wrote the book with my children and grandchildren in mind,” Davis said.
“With the idea of sharing a few handfuls of key concepts that when properly understood can transform a human lifetime into something spectacular — something with so many positive consequences that the universe’s norm of entropy will have a hard time erasing the evidence of the person’s existence.”
When he was 30, Forbes called him one of the country’s most promising young corporate executives, but Davis stepped off the career treadmill to spend years exploring the world.
His adventures led him to remote shores in the South Pacific, the Atlantic and the Caribbean, where he faced many challenges, met many interesting people and saw many different models of meaningful living.
Book Basics
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Surf-Seesaw-Unconventional-Balance-Meaning/dp/B0C12D3J76
Surf the Seesaw: Unconventional Essays on Balance, Beauty, and Meaning in Life
Publisher: Azure Innovation Services
ISBN-13: 979-8987500408 (paperback)
Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and thousands of other retailers
Inspired by his life and adventures, Surf the Seesaw is a collection of 30 thoughtful essays contemplating key concepts that drive the world — the common theme being active balance — including:
* Human nature and, in particular, common misconceptions about how the brain works
* Relationships and how to cultivate healthy ones without losing oneself in the process
* Decision-making and a few bad assumptions at the root of many regrettable choices
* Positive parenting to raise amazing kids
* The meaning of life and, specifically, how to create meaning in a universe dominated by chaos
A recent YouTube interview with Davis can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uI-Gc1UuWsc.
In his book, each essay -- understandably characterized as "thought-provoking" by his publishers -- concludes with an invitation to put core concepts into action, so readers can work toward more effective behaviors.
For anyone searching for lasting satisfaction and meaning in life, "Surf the Seesaw" offers the essential toolkit needed to create balance, accountability and greater happiness.
Tripti Kandari of Foreword Reviews had this to say: “Featuring inspiring personal stories, Surf the Seesaw is an informative self-help work filled with recommendations for attaining personal balance in the face of perennial challenges.”
Some notes: Scott Davis’ adult life has followed an explorer’s wandering path: corporate leader, tech entrepreneur, adventurer, inventor and essayist.
Profiled by Forbes at 30 as a rising star in corporate leadership, he ignored industry expectations and walked away from the executive suite to pursue a life off the beaten path, ultimately selling everything and heading off to sea in an old sailboat. Returning to the states at 50, Davis patented innovations in boatbuilding and founded a company to help sailors fulfill their dreams of building their own sailboats.
Today, Davis spends much of his time writing and speaking on how to create a meaningful life, guiding friends and family on adventures, teaching boatbuilding, and occasionally making something interesting in his workshop. For more, visit www.surf-the-seesaw.com, or follow the author on Twitter (@surf_the_seesaw), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SurfTheSeesaw/) or Insta-gram (@surf_the_seesaw).
