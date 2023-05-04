The Oklahoma City Convention Center host A LEGO Convention on September 16th and 17th.
It's an event that will bring LEGO artists around the country and will include meet and greets with celebrities which will also include cast member from the Fox TV show LEGO Masters.
The unique event will include a castle building zone, a Star Wars Zone, and creations from local LEGO builders. Tickets for the event will be $14.99 with a part of that going to Creations for Charity an all-volunteer non-profit that provides LEGO sets to underprivileged children.
The event is a unique experience for people of all ages and will no have an impact on adding to revenue from tourism.
