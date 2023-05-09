Kickingbird Cinema is reopening following a $5 million renovation with a new name and a new look - Icon Cinema, said owner Edwin Snell.
Edmond original movie theater was forced to close in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The eight-screen cinema first opened in 1988 on the northwest corner of Bryant and Danforth.
Upgrades include VIP electric seating with adjustable headrests, new flooring, self-serve concessions, and all-you-can drink beverages, and all-you-can eat popcorn.
Other tenants in the shopping center, including the Interurban restaurant, are looking forward to the cinema's reopening.
