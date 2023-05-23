Tulsa, Oklahoma – U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, and Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent, Chuck Perry, released a statement after Cadence Kinney was announced as Rep. Hern’s 2023 Congressional Art Competition winner.
Kinney is a senior at Broken Arrow High School. The Congressional Art competition is a nationwide event that allows high school students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories to showcase their artistic ability.
This year’s competition theme for Oklahoma’s First congressional district was “Feelings of Home: What makes your town feel like home.”
Kinney’s “Oklahoma Proud” pencil drawing was the winning piece of art that will be displayed in the Cannon tunnel at the U.S. Capitol. A flight to Washington D.C. will be provided for Kinney and a companion of her choosing to see her work displayed in the halls of Congress during an in-person reception on June 20, 2023.
“Ms. Kinney should be very proud of her work,” said Congressman Hern, who represents Tulsa and surrounding areas in the U.S. House.
“Oklahoma has a rich history of producing some of the world’s best artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs. I am so grateful for all the students who participated in this year’s competition, and I can’t wait to walk by this beautiful picture of our state bird, the Scissor-Tailed Flycatcher, and our state flower, the Rosa ‘Oklahoma’, on my way to vote on the House floor.
“This drawing will serve as a sweet reminder of home and why I’m so honored to represent my fellow Oklahomans in Congress.”
“The arts are thriving in Broken Arrow, and our district continues to do everything possible to provide our students with rich learning environments and opportunities to showcase their talent to the community,” said Superintendent Chuck Perry.
“It’s even more exciting when we have the support of our elected officials in promoting student work to state and national audiences, and I am grateful that Rep. Hern would lend his influence in selecting Ms. Kinney’s artwork for display at our nation’s Capitol.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, adapting it from a press release from Congressman Hern’s office. Pat selected the photos from online sources.
