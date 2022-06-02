In this screen grab from video, Amber Heard reacts, with her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft at right, as the verdict is read in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."