Junior golfers, 17 and under, can play golf for free from 7:30 p.m. to sunset now through July 31 at James E. Stewart Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
The nine-hole course is located at 824 Frederick Douglass Ave.
As detailed in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, “an adult, 18 or older, must accompany the junior golfer and pay for their own green fee and half-cart rental if they are not walking the course. The Junior Golf Program, funded by the Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department, covers the cost of junior green fees and half of a cart rental fee.”
Availability is a first-come, first-served basis. Juniors should sign in at the James E. Stewart Golf Course clubhouse.
“OKC Parks and the Oklahoma City Golf Commission hope to bring more youth to the game of golf and create an opportunity for adults to mentor young players,” said OKC Parks and Recreation Director Melinda McMillan.
The newly rededicated James E. Stewart Golf Clubhouse opened in April. The contemporary, 6,780-square-foot clubhouse features a full-service restaurant, pro shop, men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers, an extensive patio with outdoor seating, and art and memorabilia commemorating James E. Stewart’s life.
James E. Stewart served in World War II as a non-commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps, worked 20 years at Oklahoma Natural Gas and was president of the Oklahoma City branch of the NAACP for 17 years.
To honor his contributions to Oklahoma City, the golf course, previously named Douglass Golf Course, was renamed in Stewart’s honor in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.