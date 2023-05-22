Oklahoma City, OK (May 22, 2023) – The Paseo Arts District, Oklahoma’s popular arts destination, hosts the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk. Visitors can stroll throughout the district and immerse themselves in new art exhibits, special guest artists and live entertainment within walking distance. Visitors can also dine at any of the ten restaurants that make up the Paseo’s distinct atmosphere. On June 2, this upcoming First Friday, The Paseo Arts & Creativity Center will open three new exhibitions: Heroes in Gallery I, The Wichitas in Gallery II and Transitions in Time in Gallery III. An opening reception will be held during First Friday from
6-9 pm at 3024 Paseo.
Heroes is an exhibit created by Poetic City, a high-energy and inclusive performance arts entity whose goal is to recognize that love and ambition come in all shapes and sizes. They express these themes through art forms such as poetry, music, dance and visual arts. Heroes will showcase artwork about fictional and non-fictional heroes and villains. Participating artists include Amber DeCassios, Courtney Sterling, Kaleah Hines, Kensi King, Nylainah Brewer, Rico Young, Sunee Rice, Tiffani Nicole and Wesley Luster.
The Wichitas is an immersive exhibit of large-format printed landscape photographs intended to give the gallery audience the feel of looking through a window into the open outdoors. This exhibit is created by VC Torneden, a visual artist who works in multiple mediums, most notably photography. Through both analog and digital techniques, VC Torneden’s photography most often explores themes of isolation, memory, divinity and mortality through travel-heavy subject matter.
Finally, Transparencies in Time is an interactive/multidisciplinary and multiphase comprehensive exposé on Mesoamerican lore and more specifically on a pre-Columbian notion of time. This exhibit is presented by artist Jose Trejo Maya. Maya was born in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, he spent his childhood in the small rural pueblo of Tarimoró and wherefrom he immigrated in 1988. His inspirations include Netzahualcoyotl, Humberto Ak’abal, Ray A. Young Bear, James Welch and Juan Rulfo.
