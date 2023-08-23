OKLAHOMA CITY –- The Plaza District Association has announced the 24th annual Plaza District Festival will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 12 - 10 p.m., in The Plaza District, 1745 NW 16th St. Oklahoma City’s own Josh Fudge will be the headlining act
The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.
Before Fudge toured the US with international stars Bastille and played at two iconic festivals – Lollapalooza Chicago and Austin City Limits – he started playing music on the street in The Plaza District.
“I started street performing on the sidewalks of The Plaza District when I was eight years old, with my mother's sugar jar set in front of me for tips,” Fudge said. “As a budding musician, the Plaza was a breath of fresh air, a pocket of culture and art embedded in the middle of my hometown.”
Fudge continued, “Now, as a full-time artist, getting to come back after touring the U.S. and still being able to fill the air of the Plaza with my music is such a full circle moment. I am so excited to play in my hometown again.”
Fudge’s performance on the main stage will close out the day of music, food, and fun at the festival that celebrates creativity and community through arts and culture programming.
“Josh Fudge’s return to headline Plaza Fest is an excellent example of what The Plaza District was built for - cultivating young talent and showing Oklahoma City the creative opportunities available right here in our own backyard,” said Rachael Leonhart, Plaza District Association Executive Director.
Performances are scheduled all day on two stages. Festival attendees are also invited to experience artist market vendors, food trucks, and a free Kids Area. Many of the 50+ businesses within the Plaza District will also offer promotions and special programming throughout the day.
During Plaza Fest, join Plaza District civic leaders in a panel discussion about local advocacy at the first ever Civics Panel at 4 p.m. at OKC Improv, 1757 NW 16th Street. Panelists include Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, Senator Kay Floyd and Representative Mauree Turner. This panel will be moderated by Andy Moore of Let's Fix This. There will be an opportunity for Q&A.
The 24th Annual Plaza District Festival is The Plaza District's largest annual event drawing over 30,000 attendees. All proceeds from the annual festival go to support The Plaza District Association, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting the district and Oklahoma City community through free, monthly arts and culture programming, including Live! On the Plaza, Plaza Walls’ Mural Expo, Milk Crate Jam, and Calderon Dance Festival.
The Plaza District Festival is presented by Braum's, Fowler Automotive, and Oklahoma's Credit Union.
For more information and performer updates, visit plazadistrict.org.
