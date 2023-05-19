John Schneider (Also known as “Bo Duke”) will be performing in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 3 at the Southeast Expo Center for a Community Appreciation Event.
Schneider, one of the stars of the classic "Dukes of Hazzard" program, has enjoyed a successful run in country music.
John will be joined by Cody McCarver from Confederate Railroad and Zachary Olendorf from the Stars & Stripes Band.
Jeremy Studdard will open the show.
This is a limited-seat event which is FREE to the public but VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be sold at $100 each which will include a photo, autograph, and VIP swag bag.
Tickets information:
https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7426875/community-appreciation-event-featuring-john-schneider-mcalester-southeast-expo-center-in-pittsburg-county-fairground
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting, working from information provided by Lisa Liebel of MegaMedia (www.mega-media.biz ), an Oklahoma-based public relations firm.
