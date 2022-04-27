Historians, journalists and educators are declaring John J. Dwyer's newest book the most comprehensive, inclusive and thoroughly-researched non-fiction book in Oklahoma history.
Guests at an April 21 gala cheered not only Dwyer, but an array of special guests during a celebration of the release of 'The Oklahomans, Volume Two."
The event took place at the Oklahoma History Center, and included praise for Dwyer and his works from former Governor Frank Keating, renowned Professor Emeritus James Caster (University of Central Oklahoma), country music and rock and roll star Wanda Jackson, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, entrepeneur Mart Green and many others.
Bob Blackburn, former executive director for the Oklahoma History Center, returned to his long-time worksite to present a stirring set of remarks detailing brilliant historians of the past and their place in the pantheon of Oklahoma story-tellers. He hailed John Dwyer for world-class research and writing over nearly two decades, leading to the new book's release this spring.
Also attending and offering his perspective on the book was journalist/historian Steve Byas, a Randall University professor who served as contributing editor for Dwyer's book, continuing that began with 'The Oklahomans, Part I.'
Promotional material for the new Dwyer history declares:
"Three-time Will Rogers Medallion Award-winning historian John J. Dwyer crafts his mightiest epic yet. His second and concluding book telling the history of Oklahoma, from statehood to pandemic … hard and lovely, violent and tender, foolish and valorous land of the second, third, sometimes last chance.
"Feel the scalding flames of Greenwood … choke on the Dust Bowl … liberate Dachau with the Thunderbirds … brave the Pacific in search of freedom from Communism … order a Coke from a lunch counter that won’t serve you … feel the world shake as the Murrah Building collapses around you … shield your students with your body as an F-5 blows down your school on you and them … love and defend your Patriot state and country in the 2020s as others hate and seek to destroy them both …"
The book includes "more than 600 pages, 250 stories electronically expanded to this site, and 800 images, including maps, graphs, the images of Oklahoma’s official Centennial photographer Mike Klemme, and the state’s greatest artists, including Wayne Cooper, R. T. Foster, Wilson Hurley, Everett Raymond Kinstler, Mike Larsen, Ross Meyers, Christopher Nick, G. N. (Neal) Taylor, Charles Banks Wilson, and Mike Wimmer."
Attendees stood again and again to cheer speakers at the event, and -- at the evening's formal conclusion -- Dwyer himself. The setting of the event was, in and of itself, stirring on a windy but beautiful Thursday evening.
As the Oklahoma sun set in the west, beyond the State Capitol Building with its now-iconic dome, attendees enjoyed classic tunes performed by the Oklahoma Homeschool Band.
Dwyer's writing has garnered nationwide praise. This reporter has written several reviews of Dwyer's historical novels, saying of one: "'Mustang' is the greatest American war novel since 'The Red Badge of Courage'."
Of the first volume in this non-fiction comprehensive history of the state, former Governor Keating declared, "John Dwyer has written a wonderful story of the crash and conflict of peoples, ideas, ambitions and technologies."
'The Oklahomans, Volume 2' is subtitled: “The Story of Oklahoma and Its People.”
Dwyer’s book is published by Red River Press, in association with the Red River Institute of History. Mart Green wrote a foreword, the aforementioned Professor Byas served as contributing editor, and the book features the art work of Jerry Bennett, Wayne Cooper, R.T. Foster, Wilson Hurley, Mike Klemme, G.N. Taylor, Charles Banks Wilson, Mike Wimmer and others.
Information is available from:
P.O. Box 334, Waukomis, OK 73773
Facebook: https:/facebook.com/authorjohnjdwyer
Instagram: @authorjohnjdwyer
The print edition of the book is 656 pages in length, enhanced by means to access additional online materials. The book comes in hardcover, E-Book and Audible formats.
Note: In the 1970s, Pat McGuigan contributed the first chapter for “Early Military Forts and Posts in Oklahoma.” The essay was entitled, “Bulwark of the American Frontier: A History of Fort Towson.” McGuigan is a certified teacher in 10 subject areas, including Oklahoma History.
