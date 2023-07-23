Country music star Jason Aldean’s hit song “Try That in a Small Town” is being called out by the woke mob as racist and a modern-day “Lynching Song” for its anti-lawlessness theme.
The song’s video, filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, includes video of the 2020 BLM protests, rioting, flag burnings, looting and attacks on police.
Aldean, who was on stage at the 2017 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas where a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd killing 81 and leaving nearly 900 injured, wrote on Twitter:
“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”
In support of Aldean, Project 21’s Emery McClendon wrote:
“We need more videos like ‘TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN.’
“Actually Jason Aldean is right, and he’s trying to enforce the concept of commonsense and proper civic actions. Something that every American citizen should cherish. The fact that the Woke want to charge him with producing a racist video is a diversion to stir up hatred and racism. Their sole purpose is destroy our Republic.
“Pointing out that a lynching took place at that Court House depicted in the video is an attempt to destroy all of the good deeds that go on there on a daily basis to stir up anger over one alleged event. Democratic Progressive Socialists love to stir the pot.
“Small towns are the examples of what every American city should be like. If the groups that are displayed committing the acts of violence that made the video possible followed good manners there would never have been a need for Jason Aldean to make the video.
“The CMT, our Representatives, and every American should be praising him.”
Project 21’s Director of Membership Donna Jackson wrote:
“When a rap artist records a story degrading women, bragging about selling drugs and committing homicides, it’s considered art. Countless artistd including Snoop Dogg called for the homicide of then- President Trump and the mainstream media called it free speech.
“Well the blade cuts two ways. Artists get to share their experiences in life in songs and just because it offends the Left doesn’t take away from their ability to express themselves artistically.”
Project 21’s Charles Butler commented:
“My favorite country song. Relocating from Chicago to Tampa drives home the lyrics. We don’t tolerate car jacking, burning flags, spitting at LEOs — we love God, Countryside and Family.”
Project 21’s Michael Austin wrote:
“Jason Aldean has struck a chord that’s music to everyone in America except pearl-clutching leftists. Aldean had the audacity to write and perform a song taking a stand against riots and lawlessness. And for that, coastal elites are calling him “racist” and ‘hateful.’
“But Jason Aldean was speaking truth to power. Here in most of America, if you burn the American flag, rob and murder, prepared Americans will stop you, whether government permits it or not.
Thanks, Jason Aldean, for standing up for common law and common sense.”
Notes: Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank which sponsors the work of “Project 21.” Earlier this summer, members rallied to support U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' analysis in the Affirmative Action case.
Notes: Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank which sponsors the work of "Project 21." Earlier this summer, members rallied to support U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' analysis in the Affirmative Action case.
