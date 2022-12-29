With the start of a new year, and the Paseo Arts Association will present its first exhibitions for 2023. These exhibitions will open during First Friday Gallery Walk – the monthly event where patrons come to enjoy an evening of special themed exhibits, guest artists, restaurants and live entertainment, all within walking distance.
An opening reception will be held on Jan. 6 from 6-9 p.m. inside the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center.
The first exhibition will showcase a selection of prints created by late Oklahoma artist, Dan
Kiacz (1948-2004).
Kiacz was a long-time faculty member of the University of Oklahoma and the first visual arts instructor at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.
Kiacz created over 400 relief prints. A limited selection will be displayed and available for purchase. Each print is a signed original and are tributes to Quartz Mountain State Park in southwestern Oklahoma.
Proceeds will benefit the Dan Kiacz Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, which will provide scholarships for high school students attending the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.
The Gallery II exhibition is by Alex Turner a.k.a “JAT”.
Turner is an 18-year-old artist and filmmaker born and raised here in Oklahoma City. Turner began collecting MAD magazines at a young age and became obsessed with their creative style.
By implementing wild cartoonish and vintage styled characters and pop culture driven subjects, Turner’s artwork explores the events of past and how history is often overlooked through early graffiti styles, mixed media and collaged photos from outdated encyclopedias.
Gallery III will display a curated collection of donated art work by Michi Susan (1925-2020) for the month of January.
All artwork was donated by Michi Susan’s estate to the Paseo Arts Association and was originally displayed in June 2022 for the Celebrating Michi Susan Exhibit. Each piece will be on sale for the month of January in this final display of the collection.
Visit us during First Friday Gallery Walk for an opportunity to collect a one-of-a-kind artwork by Susan, whose legacy in the Oklahoma art community will live on forever.
