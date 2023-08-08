The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is reporting that Charlie Clinton, a young Oklahoma angler, was fishing in a neighborhood pond over the weekend when he got an unusual bite.
Charlie reeled in what turned out to be a Pacu, which is a South American fish closely related to Piranha.
Pacu have been caught in a few fisheries in Oklahoma before.
The non-native pacu are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets, and releasing them when they outgrow their tank which they can do in a relatively short period of time.
These exotic fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways can be incredibly harmful to native wildlife.
Pacu can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds! They are an invasive species that damage local ecosystems and anglers who catch Pacu in Oklahoma are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden.
Notes: This story is adapted from the August 2023 print edition of City Sentinel-Tulsa.
