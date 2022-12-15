OKLAHOMA CITY - Lighthouse Immersive presents theImmersive Van Gogh exhibition in the 22nd North American city to host the event. Seen by over 5 million visitors across North America, the exhibit is now on display at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100 Mick Cornett Drive.
Oklahoma City’s experiential art exhibit is taking place in an 11,000-sq-ft exhibit hall at the newly minted Oklahoma City Convention Center for a limited engagement.
Tickets are on sale at vangoghoklahoma.com for showings now through Jan 15, 2023.
“We cannot wait to share the immersive art show that is sweeping the nation with the people of Oklahoma City,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh. “We opened five successful Immersive Van Gogh exhibits in the bordering states of Texas, Missouri and Colorado, so Oklahoma City was the next logical choice.”
The experience was designed by creative director and master of immersive art Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the art director.
Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. The Italian creative team has custom designed their vision to fit the unique architecture of each Immersive Van Gogh venue.
The press release states, “with more than 50 projectors casting 500,000+ square feet of imagery, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).”
Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed and flexible ticket options available. Visit immersivevangogh.com to learn more.
Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential entertainment multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms.
Lighthouse has produced the world premiere of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo and Immersive Klimt: Revolution to more than 21 North American cities.
Since 2021, the company has opened or is opening 24 new galleries in North American cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston and Denver, and is currently expanding into additional markets. To date, Lighthouse Immersive has sold over 5 million tickets to Immersive Van Gogh across North America, with Artnet calling it “one of the largest coordinated art phenomena of all time.”
For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit immersivevangogh.com or follow the exhibition on Instagram and Facebook.
