OKLAHOMA CITY - Come together with people from all walks of life to celebrate peace and unity during the International Day of Peace Commemoration on Sunday, September 24 from 2 – 4 p.m. This free in-person event will be held at the Meinders School of Business auditorium on the Oklahoma City University Campus, at NW 26th Street in Oklahoma City.
Each year the International Day of Peace is officially observed around the world on 21 September.
The special guest speaker will be Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
Additional speakers include Michael Korenblit, Co-Founder and President Respect Diversity Foundation, Erik Larson – Directors Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization – USA, and a United Nations Association USA Representative.
“The theme this year is ‘Peace Initiatives: Individual, Community, Global’,” said Sister Bindu from the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center. “Respect Diversity Foundation and the OCU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are co-organizing this event with us. We are happy to have our Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt come for the event as well.”
Sister Bindu continued, “The event will have other speakers along with the Mayor and other activities like live music, kids dance activities, and tables for organizations.”
Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 110 countries on all continents. The organization’s commitment is to helping individuals transform their perspective of the world from material to spiritual. It supports the cultivation of a deep collective consciousness of peace and of the individual dignity of each soul.
Along with the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center- Oklahoma, the event is co-hosted by Oklahoma City University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI), and the Respect Diversity Foundation.
“Together, let's spread love, harmony, and understanding,” Sister Bindu said. “This event is open to everyone, so bring your family and friends. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference and promote peace. Mark your calendars and be part of this memorable day.”
The International Day of Peace (IDP) was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarization.”
2023 is also the 75th anniversaries of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.
Table registration fee for the event is $25. Sponsorships are $50 (which includes table fee). Nonprofit organizations that would like to participate in the event can click here for details. The last day to register for tables and sponsorships is September 17.
To get involved in the Oklahoma City University International Day of Peace Commemoration, call or text 405-504-3036, or email info@itstime2meditate.us. For updates, visit the event Facebook page.
