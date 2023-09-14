Kids Hip Hop Dance-All Levels was held Tuesday September 12th from 6-7 p.m. It was a high energy rhythm-filled evening from the international dance studio that will get the kids moving.
Hip Hop dance is known for its upbeat, high-energy style blending rhythmic combinations with a focus of body isolations. The contrast between smooth and sharp movements adds an exciting dynamic that will captivate the young dancers.
This class featured the latest hip hop dance moves making it a fun and collaborative environment for all participants.
The event was open to young dancers ages 6-11. The event was designed to accommodate all levels, making sure that every child can participate in the joy of dance.
The International Dance Studio is located at 3001 Northwest 73rd street in Oklahoma City and is a renowned venue known for its commitment to fostering a love for dance.
From Legends to Next-Gen Artists, Holy Culture Radio Plays Hip-Hop That Uplifts and Inspires | Arts & Entertainment | city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City University dancers will ‘MOVE!’ in spring show | Arts & Entertainment | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.