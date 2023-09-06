The India Food and Arts Festival 2023 opens on Sunday September 10th at Scissortail Park North at 300 Southwest 7th Street in Oklahoma City, admission is free.
The festival brings the allure of Indian cuisine from different regions of India in a rich diverse tapestry of culture accented by the aromatic savor of food that will take your tastebuds on a a culinary journey.
For the creative visitors the artists zone will have activities for all ages where you can learn Indian crafts and art forms adding a touch of Indian flair to your artists repertoire
The festival is not just about shopping and food its also a celebration with alluring rhythmic beats and vibrant colors of Bollywood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.