Oklahoma City – Denzel Washington reprises his portrayal of Robert McCall in Equalizer 3, and that is good tidings for his fans and devotees.
Bruno Bilotta appears in the opening scene (as Lorenzo Vitale), the first McCall antagonist in a story that alternates between righteous brutality and contemplative visuals dialogue. The vista of a lovely winery setting on Sicily pulls viewers into the aftermath of Robert-engineered carnage.
An act of charity nearly leads to McCall’s death, but he escapes to the Amalfi Coast on the mainland. Seriously wounded, a police officer (Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci) befriends the hero, taking him unto the care of a good and glorious physician, Enzo Arisio (portrayed by veteran Italian star Remo Girone).
Conversations between the world-wise but holy doctor and the CIA veteran amount to a revelation in current film dialogue – explicit and unmistakable reflections on the eternal query: “Why are we here?”
Spoiler alert: Robert McCall, of necessity, uses a cane to mount the steps of his newest home.
McCall bonds with Officer Bonucci and his family (including Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara). At a local cafe, he is drawn into a chaste relationship with Aminah (Gaia Scodellaro) as Aminah – a character added relatively late (and flawlessly) into the story line.
McCall soon despises the mafioso (Camorra), who have begun to make life miserable for the town’s residents, including Angelo (Daniele Perrone as proprietor of a fish market), Khalid (Zakaria Hamza), the local clergy and others.
As he recovers, he makes contact with Emma Collins (Dakota Fanning, magnetic and authentic), giving her a verbal roadmap to discover the truth hidden in that Sicilian winery, and ultimately guiding her away from theories about foreign Jihadists and toward the reality of Italian-home-grown criminals.
In the Supporting Cast, nary a false note
Emma’s colleague, Frank Conroy (well portrayed by David Denman) affirms her scholar-like insights into the unfolding chaos they (and both honest and dishonest locals) witness and ultimately comprehend.
Which brings us to the villains – a collection of believable bad guys -- that include Vincent Quaranta (Andrea Scarduzio) elder brother to Marco (Andrea Dodero), an assorted henchman (notably Salvatore Ruocco and Alessandro Pess).
Thus is the stage set. Some say this is the best of the trilogy. A debatable proposition, but worthy.
Technical Notes
As for the technical aspects of the film, Robert Richardson’s cinematography is magnificent and, at times, evocative of the Italy-based work of the James Bond franchise. There may be an editing by Conrad Buff glitch somewhere -- but I did not catch it on first viewing.
The story by Richard Wenk proceeds flawlessly from start to finish.
The musical score is the work of Marcell Zarvos. It is alternately soaring and gentle – even soothing -- as the story requires. )Fans of Equalizer movie music should stay through the credits to here the “Monster” rap and appreciate the listing of musical resources.”
The story broadly has CBS roots in the amazing three-season television series of the 1980s starring Edward Woodward. The Denzel Washington movies are related but absolutely distinct from the television series.
There is an octet of producers (including Antoine Fuqua and Washington). Fuqua has articulately explained his sound (even profoundly wise) reasoning for making the third installment a unique tale in its own right, with a minimum of back-story narration.
A high percentage of the on-screen dialogue is in Italian, with English sub-titles.
The movie was made in Italy, utilizing a range of tax-financed incentives. It was polished in Australia, with additional taxpayer support.
Equalizer 3 opened last week in Rome, nationwide in the United States on September 1. It cost $70 million to make. The film had garnered $68.1 million in world receipts by Monday night.
Rated R for violence and thematic elements, the story is visually and in dialogue explicitly theistic -- and by that I mean God-centered.
Themes of Sin, Judgment, Redemption, Predestination, Faith
Equalizer 3 is a story about sin, judgment, redemption, predestination, faith, and the longing for home that causes permanent existential longing in every human soul.
The conclusion brings a likely close to Robert McCall’s story line – but given the commercial and artistic brilliance of the Fuqua-Washington collaboration, we might yet bear witness to new fruits.
Absolutely not for children or the squeamish, but for mature minds, ‘Equalizer 3’ is an instant classic. With the prudential cautions noted above, it is highly recommended.
