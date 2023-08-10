Affirmations are simply statements designed to create self-change in the individual’s life who uses them. They can serve as inspiration, as well as everyday reminders. They also serve to focus attention on goals throughout our day, in, which, in and of itself has the potential to promote positive and sustained self- change.
Your brain is constantly adapting and rewiring itself. Your thoughts, habits and behaviors influence this process. If certain thoughts and behaviors are repeated consistently and often enough, a strong connection called a neural pathway is created.
If we think of our brain as an extraordinary bustling city with lots of roads and pathways that are connected, we can imagine them lighting up every time we think, feel or do something. Some of these roads are well-traveled. These are your habits, your established ways of thinking, doing and feeling. Every time you make a choice, practice a particular task or feel a specific emotion, you strengthen this road, and it becomes easier for your brain to travel this pathway.
Below are some ways we can start changing our brain and creating healthier self-talk.
Practice affirming yourself every day! ACTION IS KEY!
1. Start with 3 to 5 minutes at least twice a day. Try saying affirmations upon waking up and getting into bed, for example.
2. Repeat each affirmation about 10 times. Listen to yourself saying it, focusing on the words as they leave your mouth. As you say them, believe them to be true.
3. Ask a trusted loved one to help. Listening to someone else repeat your affirmations may help reinforce your belief in them.
4. Make your routine consistent. Try not to skip any days. If you meditate, affirmations can be a great addition to your daily practice.
5. Be patient. It may take some time before you notice any changes, so stick with your practice!
Some examples of affirmations are:
* I can cope with anything life throws at me. I am strong and resilient.
* Learning new habits is possible and will change my life for the better.
* I can cope with hardships and challenges in healthy ways which support my greater good.
* Happiness is a choice. I base my happiness on my own accomplishments and the blessings I’ve been given.
* When we feel good about ourselves and have a positive attitude, our lives tend to run more smoothly. * Thinking positively can raise our vibrations. When we start taking care of ourselves, our thought habits, body and mind, positive things, such as renewed health, love, financial abundance and recovery of all kinds will happen.
About Erica’s New Book
101 Affirmations for Addiction & Recovery, Written by Erica Spiegelman
ISBM 978-1-57826-945-7, $15.00 hardcover, 978-1-57826-946-4, $12.99 ebook
Published by Hatherleigh Press, Distributed through Penguin Random House.
Available wherever books are sold, www.hatherleighpress.com
Praise for ‘101 Affirmations for Addiction & Recovery’
New York Times bestselling author Anna David calls the book "a choose-your-own-adventure book for anyone who wants to rewire their brain."
"This book is for everyone who wants a new and better life—one of bravery, joy and empowerment." — Pamela Brinker, LCSW, author of Conscious Bravery: Caring for Someone with Addiction
"Instrumental for raising self-awareness, this book helped me look inward on any negative thoughts around daily life topics and turn the focus to the positive and gain clarity on them." — Vivian Ulrich, Certified Addiction Recovery Coach, lead podcaster for “Sobertownpodcast”
Notes: Erica Spiegelman is an author, recovery and wellness specialist, and motivational speaker who works with individuals, couples, and families on personal growth and overall wellness. She provides a holistic approach to helping people overcome their struggles with addictions and dependency and gives them the tools they need to create healthy lives for themselves. Erica is a California State Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor (CADAC)-II from UCLA. A regular contributor to online health outlets, TV news shows, and host of Rewired Radio on RadioMD, Erica also writes for Maria Shriver. She is the author of the best-selling book ‘Rewired.’ Learn more about Erica by visiting her website ericaspiegelman.com. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected Spiegelman’s article for posting, working with a range of materails from Holly Grant, Media Relations of Hatherleigh Press, Ltd. Other than the book cover, Pat selected the photos posted.
