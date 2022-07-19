This June 2021 image shows a recipe for roasted chicken thighs with rosemary. Fresh herbs enhance all kinds of dishes in summertime and all year. If a garden is not in the cards for you, you can easily grow herbs in a windowsill pot. Many herbs thrive in containers, and then you can snip off little bunches of basil, dill, oregano and thyme to your heart’s content, knowing there will be more to come.