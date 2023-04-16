Oklahoma City -- A pair of acclaimed motion pictures detailing the heroic story Albanian Muslims who protected Jews during the Nazi Holocaust are set for special presentations this week at Rodeo Cinema, on historic film row.
 
As the days of commemoration continue, the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City pledges "to remember the compassion, courage and strength of the people of Albania almost 90 years ago. The people of Albania took in Jewish refugees and gave them protection from the Nazis. Albania, a predominantly Muslim country."
 
On Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., the "star" will be "The Albanian Code, a film by Yael Katzir."
Director and scriptwriter Katzir also performed the research for the story, which features excellent photography and production values, and original music by Janusz Stoklosa, Alberto Schwawrtz and Arnon Drozd.
 
The documentary story focused on "the journey of Ennie Altaratz-Francis, who was saved in Albania, deciding to thank who she is able to for saving her life. The voyage is full of surprises, discovering how a nation bound by its moral code saved thousands of Jewish refugees and recognizing Albania's unique wartime role in rescuing the persecuted."
 
First in the queue this week at Rodeo, on Tuesday, April 18, will be "Besa: The Promise."
 
The film was characterized in a Federation press release, sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, as a "powerful story that bridges generations and religions; uniting fathers and sons...Muslims and Jews. Their stories are told through the prism of two men, one an Albanian Muslim, the other an American Jew, and the different, but equally remarkable journeys that each must undertake."
 
Central to the film is a rhetorical question that, 90 years ago, became real for Albanian Muslims: “How many people would lay down their lives … for a stranger?”
 
These special features can be acccessed for $10 a person at Rodeo Cinema.
Go here for ticket information:
 
The two films were acclaimed and made central to Oklahoma City community Yom HaShoah ceremony held in North Oklahomam City on Sunday, April 16 at the Heritage Hall Campus.
 
Rodeo Cinema is located on the westerly “extension” of historic “Film Row” – at 2221 Exchange Avenue in Oklahoma City, 73108.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

