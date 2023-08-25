Oklahoma City -- Behold! Today is the last day for the late-summer Ten Buck Lunch in MidTown Oklahoma City, where participating establishments offer fine dining at not-quite-Medieval low price of one Hamilton (ten dollars).yuh/7
For our family, Cafe Cuvée could become habit-forming
My bride of 'lo, these many years and I so enjoyed our experience during MidTown Oklahoma City's "Ten Buck Week" last February that we pledged to return.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/review-cafe-cuv-e-a-glorious-mid-day-dining-experience-during-midtown-ten-buck-lunch/article_fac1eaa0-b220-11ed-bc7c-cbf626a870b2.html
We finally did this week. The stellar offering was the Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich and choice of a tea or coffee.
Cafe Cuvée (1200 North Walker, First Floor, in the Ambassador Hotel) has secured its niche, replacing a venerable dining spot from past years in in the City.
My beloved and I are certain to return again and again.
From the valet parking staff, to the wait staff, the greeters and the rest of the team, we were treated like royalty for the entirety of our one-hour plus visit.
Again, Highly Recommended: Cafe Cuvée.
We plan to visit Plant (cash only transactions - 1120 North Walker Avenue) for a meatless option TODAY.
Verily, my choice shall be the Chickpea Salad Sandwich. We previously indulged in various lentil soups, fresh salads and a variety of cold and hot concoctions at this establishment in times past.
“Ten Buck Lunch” options continue at various establishments today ... again - the last day for this time. For more information, visit MidTownOKC.com .
Alexander Hamilton, whose visage is on the American Ten Dollar Bill, was deemed an elitist of sorts in his day, but had the most proletarian origins imaginable.
The above title about ‘Hither and Yon’ was intended to get attention – an archaic expression meaning more or less: Here and there, without organization. In truth, the eateries of MidTown are organized and well prepared for visitors … so why not visit?
Were Hamilton with us still, he would approve.
Today, for certain: It takes only a single Hamilton (plus taxes, alas) to find rest, refreshment and repast in the heart of Oklahoma City.
(0) comments
