Greenwich, Connecticut, July 2023 — Attorney Jeffrey Stephens and psychologist Ronald Raymond help pave the way through legal and emotional aspects of divorce in their new book, “The Road to Splitsville: How to Navigate the Road to Divorce without Making Yourself Crazy, Your Children Miserable, or Your Lawyer Wealthy … and Then Discover Your Path to Happiness.”
Intended for folks seeking a less stressful, more amicable approach to divorce, “The Road to Splitsville” offers an abundance of practical, impartial and immensely helpful information designed to help keep matters less combative — and therefore less costly.
“Our purpose is to demystify this journey, simplify the expedition, minimize the emotional turmoil and expense, and have you reach the other side of this path without the scars so many suffer unnecessarily on the road to a new life,” the authors write in the book’s first chapter.
Topics covered include:
· Confronting and understanding the “why” of the divorce
· Techniques for dealing with the inevitable emotional factors
· Choosing the legal process best suited for your individual circumstances
· Selecting an attorney, managing that relationship and limiting the costs
· What to do if you need help from a therapist and how to choose one
· Avoiding advice from well-meaning, but dangerous, friends
· How to deal with adult children of divorce
· How to deal with young and adolescent children of divorce
· How to handle the loss of love
· How to rebuild your life and find happiness
Described in a press release sent to The City Sentinel as "Useful and interactive — with brief questionnaires to help readers see things more objectively — The Road to Splitsville is intended to make the journey toward ending a marriage a little less rocky.
“This book is for people who have concluded that divorce is inevitable,” Jeffrey Stephens added.
“We hope to minimize the emotional and economic damage and point them toward a path to happiness.”
For more information, please visit www.theroadtosplitsville.com.
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Road-Splitsville-Navigate-Miserable-Happiness/dp/1637588097/ .
Book Information: The Road to Splitsville, Publisher: Post Hill Press, ISBN-10: 1637588097, ISBN-13: 978-1637588093, Available from Amazon.com and BN.com
Notes: A native of New York City, Jeffrey Stephens is a successful attorney in private practice, having handled many divorces and family law issues, both in New York and Connecticut. Stephens has lived for more than 30 years in Greenwich --where he and his wife, Nancy, raised their two sons, Graham and Trevor. Stephens is the author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge and Rogue Mission, as well as the Anthony Walker murder mystery Crimes and Passion and the Pencraft First Place Award winning novel, Fool’s Errand. His newest novel is the just released thriller The Handler from Post Hill Press. Dr. Ronald Raymond is a clinical and neuropsychologist who has been practicing for over 50 years. His background includes being a professor and adjunct professor at several universities. He served as the Director of Psychology at one of the nation’s most prestigious psychiatric hospitals, Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, and was the developer of Transition, Inc., where he had the opportunity to counsel, in group fashion, over 5,000 prospective corporate transferring families. In private practice, Dr. Raymond has counseled children and adults, including many going through the issues of divorce. He is also the coauthor of Ring of Destiny, Destiny Revealed and The Four Essential Ingredients for Effective Parenting. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City selected this story for posting, adapting it from a submission transmitted by Sara Davis of News 21 AM, a communications firm based in Friendswood, Texas.
