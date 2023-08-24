Harkins Theatres is celebrating National Cinema Day on Sunday August 27 by inviting the public to enjoy an exciting day of movies for only $4.
Moviegoers can catch the summer's biggest movies including the blockbusters Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning part 1, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Haunted Mansion and many more.
National Cinema Day is about bringing moviegoers of all ages together. My Harkins Reward Member can enjoy $4 popcorn and $4 special drinks on that day.
For 90 years Harkins Theatres have shared their love and passion for movies with fellow moviegoers and they are thrilled to celebrate cinema day with their guests.
Go to www.harkins.com.
