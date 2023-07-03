In a spritely communication from Betway.org, this rhetorical question was posed in an email received July 3: "How's your week going?"
An upbeat answer followed: "With Fourth of July just around the corner, Americans all across the nation are gearing up to celebrate the birth of our nation in style!"
The communication continued:
“With friends and families gathering around to eat, drink have a good time and put on a firework show, it’s no surprise that sparks fly not only in the sky, but also between lovers.”
In fact, nationwide birth rate spikes nine months after major events prove that July 4 is also a popular day for ... making babies.
According to information sent to The City Sentinel:
"Betway decided to analyze the year-round birth rates of every state in the US in order to reveal which states notice the biggest Baby Boom in April - 9 months after Independence Day."
The research showed that:
Oklahoma has the ninth-highest birth rate in April, nine months after Independence Day.
Utah has the highest rate of babies conceived in July, followed by South Dakota and Alaska.
Rounding out the top 10 most procreative states for July (and their rank) were North Dakota (fourth), Nebraska (fifth), Idaho (sixth), Kansas (seventh), Texas (eighth) and Iowa (tenth).
The three states with the least babies conceived in July were (from highest to lowest) Florida, Maine and Vermont.
Betway also analyzed the birth rates for every state during each month of the year.
Throughout all of the Betway.org data, the following conclusions were found for Oklahoma:
Thanksgiving is the time when the most babies are conceived in Oklahoma.
Ironically, Halloween happens to be the second-most romantic holiday for Oklahoma residents, with over 4300 babies being born 9 months after the holiday – just in time for the 4th of July!
Throughout the year, Oklahoma has some of the highest birth rates compared to other states, consistently ranking in the top 10, with few exceptions.
Oklahoma's procreative rankings for major Holidays (followed by the birth month and rank) were: Thanksgiving (August, eighth), Halloween (July, eighth), Christmas (September, eleventh), Spring Break (December, Sixth), and Valentine's Day (November, sixth).
Betway provided these links for state population data
State population 2021, 2022: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2020s-state-total.html#par_textimage_1574439295
Number of births per state: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/provisional-tables.htm
Methodology: The Betway "campaign" looked at the monthly birth rates for each state to reveal which notable events have spiked conception rates the most.
To reveal the number of births per thousand people per state Betway.org sourced official available data for January 2021 until October 2022 and calculated the total number of births.
From there, Betway.org divided the monthly figures by the total population of each state and multiplied it by 1,000. The data is affirmed to be "correct as of June 2023."
Enjoy the Fourth of July, friends and readers.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story, adapting information provided in material transmitted for Betway.org . Vera Steiger of "connective3" (A British communications and public relations firm based in Leeds, Manchester and London) called the information to Pat's attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.