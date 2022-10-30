One of the most memorable sunsets of my life was spent, during the Pandemic, in the backyard of our family home.
Two of my grandsons passed the time with me. We chatted. We sang.
Enshrined in memory from life, and from that night: Lyrics from Leonard Cohen's unforgettable "Hallelujah" – specifically the religious-oriented ones houses of worship across the world have adapted since the song first became a hit.
As they age, I will share with each lad the original first verse, in which Cohen evoked memories of one of the world’s first, and greatest, song writers:
"Now I've heard there was a secret chord, That David played, and it pleased the Lord, But you don't really care for music, do you? It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth, The minor falls, the major lifts, The baffled king composing Hallelujah."
And then, the repeated words "Hallelujah."
Each time I attend a concert of the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble, I experience a moment or moments that for me flow from truths first given to humanity within the Hebrew Scriptures in the book of Hosea, Chapter 6, verse 3, and then intensified for people like me in the writings of St. Paul -- 'A foretaste of Heaven."
It seems fit and proper, in a season of tumult and strife, to focus on transcendence -- and peace that surpasses all understanding.
From The City Sentinel's recent online story:
"The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will perform Franz Schubert’s monumental Octet in F major at 7:30 p.m. November 1 at the First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City. Now in its 20th year as Oklahoma City’s premier classical chamber music ensemble, Brightmusic will present its second concert of the season, 'Musical Transcendence.'"
Schubert (born 1797- died 1828), one of the composer's featured in the November 1 event, was a genius.
Like David, Hosea and Paul of old, his impact continues because his objective was ... eternal.
My friend Sara Grossman wrote in the Brightmusic 'notes' for the upcoming concert:
"Although there is no hard evidence that he ever met his contemporary and fellow Viennese [Ludwig van] Beethoven, 27 years his senior, the older composer would have known who Schubert was. It is said that during the master’s final illness, Beethoven was looking over a Schubert manuscript and remarked, 'Truly, the spark of divine genius resides in this Schubert.'"
Divine Genius. Transcendence. A Foretaste of Heaven. Mere words do not convey.
Study the Brightmusic graphic accompanying this story, prepared by my friend David Grizzard.
Note the address for First Baptist Church, where there is a capacious worship space allowing for social distancing, if needed.
For a little more than an hour, come be with friends and potential friends to partake of this user-friendly event (room for social distancing, if desired).
Then, Go and Preach this nugget of good news – Brighter than ever, Brightmusic’s musicians perform great works that foreshadow better days.
Note and Disclosure: Pat McGuigan is a member of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma. For The Oklahoma City Sentinel, he writes regularly on arts and entertainment, among other matters. This article is expanded from a story in the November 2022 print edition of the newspaper.
