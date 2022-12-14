As the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble celebrates twenty years as Oklahoma City’s premier presenter of classical chamber music, guest pianist Sylvia Wang joins the group to present “Musical Moments in Time,” with works of Brahms and Stravinsky.
Also on the program are works by Miguel del Aguila and Fanny Mendelssohn, the uber-talented older sister of Felix.
The concert will take place January 17 at 7:30 pm at First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City.
Program for “Musical Moments in Time”
*Fanny Mendelssohn, Three Pieces for Piano Four Hands
* Miquel del Aguila, Silence for Clarinet and Piano
* Igor Stravinsky, Suite from “L’Histoire du soldat” for violin, clarinet and piano
* Johannes Brahms, Quartet for Piano and Strings in C minor, Op. 60
Musicians performing include: Sylvia Wang (piano), Chad Burrow (clarinet), Gregory Lee (violin), Mark Neumann (viola), Jonathan Ruck (cello) and Ruirui Ouyang (piano).
Notes on the Composers
Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1847) was four years older than her phenomenally-gifted brother. At birth, her mother declared that she would be a pianist. “She has Bach fugue fingers!” By age fourteen, Fanny had memorized the entire Well-Tempered Clavichord of J.S. Bach. She was arguably as talented as Felix, but gender got in the way. While few of her works were published in her lifetime, many of the ones that were published were attributed to her brother (a common practice at that time). It is likely that she wrote her “Three Pieces for Piano Four Hands” for her to perform with her Felix, also a brilliant pianist.
Miguel del Aguila (b. 1957) is a Uruguayan-born American composer. Fanfare described his work as “vibrant, colorful music pulsating with a tremendous rhythmic vitality,” and the New York Times referred to his “elegant and affectionate music.” The New Yorker called him “dependably brilliant.” The three-time grammy-nominated composer says, “I strive to write music that is sincere and that stirs intense emotions in the performer and the listener.”
Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) wrote the masterful “L’Histoire du soldat” (The Soldier’s Tale) in 1918 and subsequently arranged a concert suite of five numbers for clarinet, violin and piano. The composer acknowledged the influence of American jazz on the work. It is now regarded as one of the most important and influential chamber works of the early twentieth century.
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) began his C-minor piano quartet when the 22-year-old was falling hopelessly in love with Clara Schumann, the wife of his friend and mentor, Robert Schumann. The piece was set aside and reworked for two decades before it was finally published in 1875. Writing for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Dennis Bade observed that, “the work overflows with passionate outpourings of frustrated love and emotional turmoil,” which Brahms likened to Goethe’s Sorrows of Young Werther, in which the title character commits suicide because of his love for the wife of a friend.” For this reason, the quartet is sometimes called the Werther quartet.
The ensemble performs at First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson in midtown Oklahoma City. Free parking is available north and southwest of the building. The venue offers plenty of space to spread out in comfort and greater safety.
The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music. For more information, visit us at www.brightmusic.org
Handicap access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building. The elevator is just inside, around the corner to the left. Go up one level to the Sanctuary.
Disclosure: Patrick B. McGuigan prepared this story for City Sentinel posting, working from a press release by Malcolm Zachariah. McGuigan and Zachariah are both members of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.
