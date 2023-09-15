Oklahoma City -- Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble begins its Season Number 21with guest percussionist John Kilkenny. “Music for Mallets, Bows, and Reeds” features a wide selection of pieces by both modern and historic eras, including several women composers.

Libby LarsenCorker for Clarinet and Percussion

* Joan Tower, Small (for solo percussion)

Peter KlatzowDances of Earth and Fire for Solo Marimba

* Alexina LouieCadenzas for Clarinet and Percussion

Franz SchubertString Trio in D Major, D. 471

Jean SibeliusString Trio in G Minor

Osvaldo GolijovMariel for Cello and Marimba

Caroline ShawLimestone and Felt for Cello and Percussion

Full details of the composers and their works can be found at: www.brightmusic.org/concert/music-mallets-bows-and-reeds

Hailed as a “particularly fine timpanist” by the Washington Post, John Kilkenny leads a dynamic, 21st-century musical career that includes regular orchestral, solo, and chamber music performances worldwide. Kilkenny received bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the Julliard School and Temple University, respectively.

He served 16 years as Director of Percussion Studies at George Mason University, where he engaged with almost all Washington D.C.-area performing arts organizations.

Kilkenny is currently Artistic Director at the Sewanee Summer Music Festival in Tennessee and Executive Director of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera.

Musicians appearing: John Kilkenny (Percussion); Chad Burrow (Clarinet); Katrin Stamatis (Violin); Mark Neumann (Viola); and Jonathan Ruck (Cello).

Admission is $20 at the door and free for students and active-duty military with ID. $125 Season passes (which save $55 off the 9 concert season) will also be available at the door and online at brightmusic.org/passes

Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music.

The concert will begin 7:30 p,m at First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73103.

For more information, visit us at www.brightmusic.org

 
 

