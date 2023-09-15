Oklahoma City -- Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble begins its Season Number 21with guest percussionist John Kilkenny. “Music for Mallets, Bows, and Reeds” features a wide selection of pieces by both modern and historic eras, including several women composers.
* Libby Larsen, Corker for Clarinet and Percussion
* Joan Tower, Small (for solo percussion)
* Peter Klatzow, Dances of Earth and Fire for Solo Marimba
* Alexina Louie, Cadenzas for Clarinet and Percussion
* Franz Schubert, String Trio in D Major, D. 471
* Jean Sibelius, String Trio in G Minor
* Osvaldo Golijov, Mariel for Cello and Marimba
* Caroline Shaw, Limestone and Felt for Cello and Percussion
Full details of the composers and their works can be found at: www.brightmusic.org/concert/music-mallets-bows-and-reeds
Hailed as a “particularly fine timpanist” by the Washington Post, John Kilkenny leads a dynamic, 21st-century musical career that includes regular orchestral, solo, and chamber music performances worldwide. Kilkenny received bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the Julliard School and Temple University, respectively.
He served 16 years as Director of Percussion Studies at George Mason University, where he engaged with almost all Washington D.C.-area performing arts organizations.
Kilkenny is currently Artistic Director at the Sewanee Summer Music Festival in Tennessee and Executive Director of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera.
Musicians appearing: John Kilkenny (Percussion); Chad Burrow (Clarinet); Katrin Stamatis (Violin); Mark Neumann (Viola); and Jonathan Ruck (Cello).
Admission is $20 at the door and free for students and active-duty military with ID. $125 Season passes (which save $55 off the 9 concert season) will also be available at the door and online at brightmusic.org/passes
Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music.
The concert will begin 7:30 p,m at First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73103.
For more information, visit us at www.brightmusic.org
