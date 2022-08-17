OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2022 Green Connections' Annual Prairie and Jazz Dinner will be held on Sunday, September 11 at Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Boulevard. The event, which celebrates the beauty and community of life on the prairie, will take place from 6 – 9 p.m.
Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner is an annual tradition held every autumn since 2009. Originally held on the prairie at Turtle Rock Farm, east of Billings, Oklahoma, the fundraiser has moved to Oklahoma City's historic Harn Homestead which celebrates life on the Oklahoma urban prairie.
Just south of the State Capitol, Harn Homestead is located on ten historic acres of homestead land right in the middle of Oklahoma City.
“Back by popular demand, the Green Connections Prairie Dinner will be held again on the beautiful grounds of Harn Homestead,” said board member, Sara Braden. “This year's dinner has been specially scheduled so we can dine under a full moon.
“Come meet friends old and new while enjoying live jazz, an open wine bar, and a multi-course locavore meal all on the Oklahoma prairie.” Braden added. “Meet our partner organizations and see the exciting work being done in Central Oklahoma to promote environmental education. It will be a fun-filled evening you won't want to miss.”
The traditional multi-course local foods dinner will be catered once again by chefs Kamala Gamble and Barbara Mock from Oklahoma City’s Kam’s Kookery at Guilford Gardens. Wine will also be provided. The event will offer a raffle and smooth music by the Prairie Jazz Trio.
Proceeds from this fundraising event will go to support sustainability and earth education programs in Oklahoma.
Green Connections is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization committed to ecological education. Its mission is to help people connect with nature, get to know it more deeply and learn to live more sustainably.
Contracting with local organizations such as Commonwealth Urban Farms and Fertile Ground, Green Connections provides classes and experiences that will “encourage and educate people to live in ways that allow all life on earth to flourish.”
“Something comes over us when we realize it’s time for the annual Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner and Jazz,” said Pat Hoerth Batchelder, a board member of Green Connections and a program leader and resident of the CommonWealth Urban Farms community in Oklahoma City. “It is our favorite evening of the whole year.
“Friends who care about the planet will gather at Harn Homestead for a leisurely evening, share an elegant dinner and amazing music,” said Hoerth. “It’s always been such a magical evening and we’re expecting it to be so again.
Hoerth is confident that the evening will be a very special experience for visiting guests.
Tickets are: $75 per person, which includes a multi-course locavore dinner; open wine bar; live music and unlimited fun, organizers said. Deadline for reservations is 9 a.m., September 9.
To reserve a seat at the table, visit online at greenconnectionsok.org/prairie-dinner.
For more information about Green Connections, visit greenconnectionsok.org.
