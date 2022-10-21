OKLAHOMA CITY – Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK) and MetroFamily Magazine will host the 6th annual Geekapalooza: A STEAM Festival for Kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Camp Trivera, 2508 N.E. 50th St.
Boeing is the event’s presenting sponsor. Additional community partners have also made the event possible.
Geekapalooza celebrates science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) with more than 30 activities, including a scavenger hunt, robotics demonstrations and hands-on fun. The event is planned for boys and girls ages 4 to 12, but will be a day of fun for the entire family.
“Geekapalooza brings children and families together with science educators and industry leaders around a clear purpose: to spark an interest in STEAM at a young age,” said Janienne Bella, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma.
“Coding, geoscience and the science of flight are just some of what students can expect to see, with professionals on-site to lead activities, share their knowledge and inspire Oklahoma youth who may find a fit for themselves in a STEAM career,” Bella added.
Some of the many activities include a tornado in a bottle experiment with opportunities to record observations, an interactive pharmacy demonstration to show how math and science are applied in the real world and much more. Every hosted booth will have a hands-on activity available throughout the dFood trucks will be available on-site.
Admission is available online through Wed., Nov. 2. Digital tickets are $8 per child and $5 per adult. Admission will also be available at the door. Tickets are non-refundable.
Testimonial quote from previous attendee: "It was a great event! It opened our eyes to some possibilities and opportunities out there for even our younger kiddos!"
Located in 39 central and western Oklahoma counties, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Through leadership-building programs, GSWESTOK offers girls pathways to explore their interests - including STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), healthy lifestyles and activities like our High Adventure Team and summer camps, and community service projects through our Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards.
Geekapalooza is open to the public, not just Girl Scouts. It is intended for the entire family – moms, dads, sisters & brothers. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times during the event.
Parking will be available at the USA Softball Hall of Fame, 2801 Ne 50th Street, in Oklahoma City. Free shuttles will be available to take you across the street to Camp Trivera.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.