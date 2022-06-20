OKLAHOMA CITY – Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma will host its 11th annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, August 12 at Camp Trivera, 2508 N.E. 50th in Oklahoma City. A VIP reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Local chefs will use Girl Scout Cookies to create sweet and savory snacks in keeping with their signature styles. Themed cocktails will also be served. VIP tickets, $80, and general admission, $60, are available at gswestok.org/cc22.
"At Cookies and Cocktails, we will toast future leaders and problem-solvers. Our supporters help make Girl Scouts’ dreams possible,” said Linda Whittington, interim CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “Funding for upper division projects would not be possible without the support of the public and the efforts of our event co-chairs, Bria Moos and Katie Long.”
Cookies & Cocktails will continue to be hosted at Camp Trivera. Inaugurated in 2020, Camp Trivera is Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma’s STEM camp, including campgrounds, indoor facilities and outdoor activities, which take place year round on more than 19 acres of dedicated greenspace.
Funds raised at Cookies and Cocktails will provide resources for Girl Scouts who take the initiative to earn their Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.
Junior Girl Scouts (Grades 4-5) earn the Bronze Award by teaming up with other girls to make a difference in their towns. Cadettes (Grades 6-8) earn the Silver Award by researching an issue, making a plan to address it, and then taking action to improve their communities.
Seniors and Ambassadors (Grades 11 and 12) earn the Gold Award—the highest award in Girl Scouting—by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and communities.
"These efforts acknowledge the commitment behind each Girl Scout's dedication to not only empowering herself but also making the world better for others, one community at a time,” said Whittington.
“Girl Scouts are leaders who identify solutions to shared problems,” Whittington added. “Higher awards show colleges and employers that Girl Scouts are world changers, ready to face the future no matter what it may hold.”
Sponsorships for Cookies and Cocktails are available by contacting Erin Hennessy, donor relations manager, at ehennessy@gswestok.org or by calling 405-528-4475.
Cookies and Cocktails is sponsored by Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas, Price Lang Public Relations, Sandler Training, Selenite Energy Partners, Corner Energy LLC, Joan S. Maguire, Karen Berry, Lingo Construction, Steve Mason, Tinker Federal Credit Union, Total Environment, Ayana Lawson, Ally and Stephen Olson, Center for Employment Law, Dunlap Codding, Stacia and Pete Glavas, Sheldon and Bria Moos, and WEOKIE Federal Credit Union.
Located in 39 central and western Oklahoma counties, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma builds girls of courage, confidence and character. Through leadership-building programs, GSWESTOK offers girls pathways to explore their interests - including STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), healthy lifestyles and activities like the High Adventure Team and summer camps, and community service projects through the organization’s Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards.
For more information, visit gswestok.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.