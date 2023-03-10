featured breaking
Get a 'Move' On -- Star Dance Company's Bright Light of Entertainment Continues: A Review
Oklahoma City -- From pillar-to-post, the presentation of "Move!" at Oklahoma City University's Kirkpatrick Auditorium is brilliant and at times breath-taking.
The Star Dance Company sustains the tradition of excellence that is the hallmark at OCU. There is energy, athleticism and grace throughout this performance, aimed at sharing with appreciative audiences "Dance For the World of Entertainment."
The Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment is home for the first dance program of its kind in America -- offering degrees in tap, jazz and musical theatre dance. Graduates of these areas go on to professional excellence around the world.
They are successful because the OCU program is forged through and with the pursuit of excellence – absolutely including an understanding of the business, management and marketing sides of the fine arts.
With a few gentle interludes ("Believe", "Colors of the Wind" and "Clearly" come to mind), the emphasis is on the power of ballet, tap and movement to tell stories through music -- with or without words.
From the Act I kick-off with "Billion Dollar Baby" and the segue into "Charleston," performers slide and flap their way into a narrative -- deftly assisted with minimalist props and furniture -- of Prohibition Days. The choreography of Alana Martin and Jessica Fay brought the tales to vibrant life.
"Corporate Repose", as choreographed by Jeremy Duvall (with the music of Elmer Bernstein) was sharp and disciplined.
Vincent Sandoval's direction for "Colors of the Wind" is for this reviewer a highlight giving a slight "breather" for the audience, before Tiffany Warford's students give us an edgy interpretation of "Sorry Not Sorry."
Humor (beautifully rendered) comes with the presentation Kelli Stevens' choreography for "Everybody Needs a Best Friend." Laughs are well-earned for the troupe of seven same-height women and one, shall we say, shorter lady.
Then, it's back to "Energy" -- as the name implies, fueled by muscular performance (even from those of smaller physiques) in the choreography of Michael McCarthy.
A search for larger meaning in life, rendered with authenticity through the lyrics of the pop song "Believe" and Martin’s choreography, follows. The dancers deliver a message to which all but the most-hardened cynics can relate. We want to believe, but in a cruel world, does that quest elevate us or make us fools?
Shadoe Brandt's tap choreography is a salute to a beloved form of dance, in the "Champagne" Number.
Two fellows are supported by five ladies (yes, dancing backwards in high heels) in the Act I closer from director Tiffany van der Merwe's presentation of "Friend Like Me."
After a 15 or 20 minute respite, Act II brings a return to glory (not a grind) with Sandovol's direction of 15 gloved and pretty-in-pink women. They convey elegance and echoes of the "Rockettes" in the context of the beloved "Trolley Song."
The song "Jubilation" (as dance-staged by Tye Love) might be viewed as a kind of work-out illustration, as dancers perform sometimes synchronized, sometimes personalized steps.
Hard tap returns with Cassandra van Houten's interpretation of "Good Morning." That blends flawlessly into "Let it Rain" -- a fine Bluesy number emphasized with strobes.
Then comes Duvall's choreo for "Clearly," arguably the show's best blending of a popular song (by Johnny Nash) into a balletic, poetic and emotional expression of endless hope -- despite the twists and turns and pitfalls of life in the material world.
Somewhere ahead, there’s a “bright, bright, sun-shiny day.”
Love and Fay follow with a fusion of tradition and bold up-tempo (with dancers attired in costumes evocative of formal attire at a symphony) presentation of the "Fur Elise Jam." Beethoven meets the Piano guys, indeed.
If you go, tap to the beat of Warford's dance intepretation of "Outnumbered" -- another blend of humor and serious messaging.
Then, wow: "Friday" is musically creative (with a rap underpining) as choreographed for a baker's dozen of performers by Lillian Ball.
Michael McCarthy gets the dance-design credit for steps in "Monday Blues." The costumes are, shall we say, designed with each performer’s unique traits in mind. The dancers' delivery is confident and strong. Superb dancing, Superb concept and a joy to watch.
Artistic Director van der Merwe's preparation for "Sing Sing Sing" is meticulously carried out by her squad, with the great music of Louis Prima providing the framework.
Which brings us to decidedly non-traditional curtain call.
Your humble servant (that's me) has experienced great performance art in many locations around the globe. No set of "Bows" has matched the wave upon wave of student performers, filling the stage 25 to 29 at a time to grand applause.
Then, finding a way to use the audience space to great effect to create a natural "surround-sound".
Talk about "Takin' it to the People."
“Get Up Off of that Thang,” readers.
Performances continue tonight (Friday, March 10) at 8 p.m. and tomorrow (Saturday, March 11) at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Go to the Performing Arts Ticket Office, located at the Edith Kinney Gaylord Center (2501 N. Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106), from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by phone at 405-208-5227. Or here online: https://oklahomacity.csstix.com/ .
No need to wait for a trip to New York City or London or anywhere else. Dance for the World of Entertainment starts right here, in our town.
Patrick McGuigan
