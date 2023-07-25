A 25,000 sq. ft. bounce house is coming to Oklahoma that features 10 different play zones, and attractions. IT is billed as the world's largest bounce toy.
Fun Box has several different locations across the U.S. and the company owns and operates some of the biggest bounce parks in the world.
The new Bounce House will be built on the grounds of the Oklahoma Aquarium at 3000 Aquarium drive in Jenks, Oklahoma. No opening dates have been announced yet.
